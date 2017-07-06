Who’s Who in the Hoboken Mayoral Race

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer announced last month that she would not be pursuing re-election in the small city adjacent to the Hudson River. Instead of a third term, Zimmer said, she wants to pursue environmental initiatives to help prevent hurricanes like 2012’s Sandy from tearing through towns like Hoboken.
Zimmer’s departure from the race drastically changed the dynamics in Hoboken, creating an opening for a slew of candidates to enter the fray and try to succeed the current mayor.
Click through for a primer on all of the candidates.