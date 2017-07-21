Why Is IT Ignoring Google’s Serverless Cloud Infrastructure?

I’m amazed at how little IT people know about server-less cloud infrastructure. They don’t know what it is, how it’s different or why it’s so valuable to their enterprise.

Serverless cloud is where the provisioning and operation of your infrastructure is fully automated. Of course there are still servers, but you don’t interact with them any more.

In a serverless cloud environment you don’t have an infrastructure team at all. The irony is that you’ve automated a big chunk of IT and made it redundant. That work is done by machines and by Google’s engineers (at no extra cost).

IT people understand the basics of “old school” cloud. Thanks to Amazon and other cloud providers, it’s no longer necessary to create or operate a data centre. This has brought about big savings, particularly in capital investment terms.

Yet this traditional cloud has failed to reduce the human cost of designing, provisioning and maintaining infrastructure.

With old school cloud there are architects and administrators playing with computers and networks. They sit Amazon exams and learn how to assemble infrastructure like expensive Lego. They spend weeks automating simple provisioning tasks.

Back in the day, my average project would take weeks to line up a dozen of these people and get them to agree. Add another few weeks to provision, test and hand the infrastructure to developers. That’s three months and $100k spent before you even start delivering anything of business value. It’s sheer waste, pure and simple. Automation replaced these jobs ten years ago.

It’s a bummer that IT missed the memo (or perhaps they simply chose to ignore it).