With Trump’s Help, MacArthur Raises $1.13M in Second Quarter

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3) raised $1.13 million in the second quarter for his campaign and PAC, his staff announced Thursday.

Much of that came from a fundraiser with President Trump last month that pulled in more than $800,000.

MacArthur was a lead author of the American Health Care Act, the controversial House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. His prominent role in getting that legislation through the House, combined with the roughly even partisan makeup of New Jersey’s 3rd District, has placed MacArthur high on the target list for Democrats in next year’s midterm elections.

A former terrorism and national security adviser for President Barack Obama, Andy Kim, has declared his candidacy, and other Democrats may follow.

But the fundraising numbers show MacArthur is building up resources for a tough fight. MacArthur raised $354,251 for his campaign in the second quarter and had $377,679 on hand as of June 30. The congressman’s PAC, MacArthur Victory, raised $776,350 in the three-month period and had $548,806 as of June 30.

“People are sick and tired of politicians who base every single decision they make on what’s better for their political future, instead of what is better for the country’s future,” said MacArthur campaign spokesman Chris Russell, who announced the fundraising numbers. “Tom MacArthur didn’t run for Congress to decorate a fancy chair. His strong fundraising numbers are the direct result of people recognizing he is an emerging leader in our party locally and nationally who has the courage to take on tough fights and get things done.”

The U.S. Senate has not passed legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare and some Republicans have said they will not support a health care bill submitted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.