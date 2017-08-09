Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Palatial New Home Could Use Some Work

There's plenty of room for the family of three in the house.

Adam Levine put his home in Beverly Crest on the market last year, and ever since, we were wondering where the Maroon 5 singer planned on moving next. He and model Behati Prinsloo became parents with the birth of their first daughter, Dusty Rose, nearly a year ago, so it’s about time they decide where their family of three will be heading.

Levine reportedly doled out $18 million fora massive 9,221-square-foot home in Holmby Hills, and the interiors of the mansion are a bit retro, to say the least. It’s not that the five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home isn’t luxe, and surely once they’ve embarked upon a renovation and makeover, the home will be as stylish and elegant as one would imagine a Victoria’s Secret model and judge on The Voice will properly live in.

The home is behind wrought iron gates, and accessed via a long, winding private driveway. Upon entering the main house, there’s a “dramatic” foyer, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Linda May, with high ceilings throughout and a “voluminous decadent living room.”

The “majestic French Regency Estate” was designed by architect Caspar Ehmcke and includes two master suites, both with marble slated bathrooms.

The house is very old Hollywood, but the excess of cream colored carpet on all the floors is a bit much and the “post-modern” kitchen is peak 1970s, but not in a chic American Hustle way, as it’s in desperate need of a renovation. Levine and Prinsloo got a discount from the $19.9 million the house was last on the market for, but perhaps that was due to the aforementioned kitchen.

A breakfast solarium is surrounded by circular walls of glass, and there are multiple fireplaces throughout.

Outside, a cabana is by the lengthy swimming pool, and there’s a patio, pool deck and even a two-story guest house on the 1.2-acre property, as well as a four-car garage and a motor court. There are views of the Los Angeles Country Club and Century City skyline, as well.

We’re not too worried about the home’s décor, though, especially if the Soho loft Levine and Prinsloo sold last year is any indication. Indeed, the pair parted ways with the 2,800-square-foot home for $5.4 million in October 2016, and it was as chic as you’d expect, with plenty of exposed brick, model-worthy closets and home accessories like a pinball machine, jukebox and massive pool table. Perhaps they’ll bring those pieces to this Holmby Hills estate, after they finish sprucing the place up a bit.