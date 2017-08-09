Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Palatial New Home Could Use Some Work

We assume the couple will be completing some major renovations in the near future

By 08/09/17 7:50am
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just bought a palatial new home in Holmby Hills. Scroll through to see the rather unexpected decor.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
The estate is accessed via a wrought iron gate.
Hilton & Hyland
They paid $18.8 million for the mansion.
Hilton & Hyland
The carpeting is rather retro.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
The kitchen should be undergoing a renovation right about now.
Hilton & Hyland
Surely the couple can do some redecorating.
Hilton & Hyland
The 1.2-acre property is in Holmby Hills.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Levine previously owned a home in Beverly Crest.
Hilton & Hyland
The resort-like view.
Hilton & Hyland
It's all very old Hollywood.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
The foyer.
Hilton & Hyland
There are two master suites.
Hilton & Hyland
There's plenty of room for the family of three in the house.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a two-story guest house.
Hilton & Hyland
There's a pool house, as well.
Hilton & Hyland
There are multiple fireplaces.
Hilton & Hyland
Advertisement
Advertisement
An interesting bathroom situation.
Hilton & Hyland
One of five bedrooms.
Hilton & Hyland
The home provides views of the Los Angeles Country Club and the Century City skyline.
Hilton & Hyland
Slideshow | List
- / 19

Adam Levine put his home in Beverly Crest on the market last year, and ever since, we were wondering where the Maroon 5 singer planned on moving next. He and model Behati Prinsloo became parents with the birth of their first daughter, Dusty Rose, nearly a year ago, so it’s about time they decide where their family of three will be heading.

Levine reportedly doled out $18 million fora massive 9,221-square-foot home in Holmby Hills, and the interiors of the mansion are a bit retro, to say the least. It’s not that the five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home isn’t luxe, and surely once they’ve embarked upon a renovation and makeover, the home will be as stylish and elegant as one would imagine a Victoria’s Secret model and judge on The Voice will properly live in.

The home is behind wrought iron gates, and accessed via a long, winding private driveway. Upon entering the main house, there’s a “dramatic” foyer, per the listing held by Hilton & Hyland broker Linda May, with high ceilings throughout and a “voluminous decadent living room.”

The “majestic French Regency Estate” was designed by architect Caspar Ehmcke and includes two master suites, both with marble slated bathrooms.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Clint Spaulding /PatrickMcMullan.com

The house is very old Hollywood, but the excess of cream colored carpet on all the floors is a bit much and the “post-modern” kitchen is peak 1970s, but not in a chic American Hustle way, as it’s in desperate need of a renovation. Levine and Prinsloo got a discount from the $19.9 million the house was last on the market for, but perhaps that was due to the aforementioned kitchen.

A breakfast solarium is surrounded by circular walls of glass, and there are multiple fireplaces throughout.

Outside, a cabana is by the lengthy swimming pool, and there’s a patio, pool deck and even a two-story guest house on the 1.2-acre property, as well as a four-car garage and a motor court. There are views of the Los Angeles Country Club and Century City skyline, as well.

We’re not too worried about the home’s décor, though, especially if the Soho loft Levine and Prinsloo sold last year is any indication. Indeed, the pair parted ways with the 2,800-square-foot home for $5.4 million in October 2016, and it was as chic as you’d expect, with plenty of exposed brick, model-worthy closets and home accessories like a pinball machine, jukebox and massive pool table. Perhaps they’ll bring those pieces to this Holmby Hills estate, after they finish sprucing the place up a bit.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page