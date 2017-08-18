How Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Really Feel About Trump?

Don’t piss off the Terminator. It’s a simple fact of life because short of having a pit of molten steel handy, you’re not going to be able to stop that thing. As such, Arnold Schwarzenegger is living up to his most famous character’s relentlessness with his continued attacks on President Donald Trump.

In a new video, the former California governor and Hollywood megastar slams the president for his response to the violence in Charlottesville so hard that not even John Connor could make it back from this. Check out the video below:

Trump’s comments that “both sides were responsible” for the violence has upset many as the clashes between neo-Nazis and white supremacists and counter-protestors continues.

“There are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred,” Schwarzenegger said in the video. “And if you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people there are not two sides to that.”

“The only way to beat the loud, angry voices of hate is to meet them with louder, more reasonable voices,” he added.

The T-800 suggested an alternative position that he believes Trump should’ve taken from the get-go.

“I reject the support of white supremacists. The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags.”

He also called out those supporting the hate groups and marching alongside them.

“I have a message to the neo-Nazis, to the white nationalists, and to the neo-Confederates …Your heroes are losers. You are supporting a lost cause. And believe me, I knew the original Nazis, because you see, I was born in Austria in 1947, shortly after the Second World War. And growing up, I was surrounded by broken men, men who came home from a war filled with shrapnel and guilt, men who were misled into a losing ideology. And I can tell you: that these ghosts you idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame and right now, they’re resting in hell.”

This is Schwarzenegger’s fourth video in a series with ATTN. His most recent before this one attacked Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement and garnered more than 77 million views.

“It’s never too late to make the choices to learn and to evolve and to understand that all human beings have equal value,” Schwarzenegger concluded. “You are so lucky to live in a country that gives you every right to say horrible things, but think about how you can actually use that power for something good.”

Yeah, you tell Skynet, err, the White House.