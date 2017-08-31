Where Does Your Favorite Fitness Instructor Workout?

Sam Garcia, Instructor at Y7 and ModelFIT

My favorite place to go in LA is the Sweat Spot in Silverlake. I usually go to Wet Wednesdays (cardio/jazz) with Ryan Heffington. The music is on point! He creates such a welcoming space and the experience is magic!

In LA I find it easiest to keep everything in one place, so I usually hit Equinox a few times a week. I like taking class from Philippe Bowgen or Shawna Whitlock. Their energy is inspiring.

In New York I like to jump around a bit more. I go to Barry's and take Lindsey Clayton. Her class is kick ass, and I like that she doesn't take herself too seriously.

I like taking class from Javi Perez at Modelfit. He's one of the smartest teachers I know, plus his body is insane.

Another favorite is SLT/Brooklyn Body Burn. I love Katie Cantor. She's encouraging and has so much knowledge about the body! I always feel beyond pushed in her class.