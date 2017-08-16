Charlie Days Hints That ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Could End Soon

The future of FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is up in the air as the season 12 finale (Spoiler Alert) saw Dennis take off for North Dakota to be a father. This wasn’t necessarily a creative choice as actor Glenn Howerton will be needing to make room in his schedule after NBC picked up his sitcom with Patton Oswalt, AP Bio.

“It’s complicated,” Howerton told Uproxx. “I’m certainly staying open to the possibility of doing more, but there is a possibility that I will not.”

Sunny isn’t scheduled to return until late next year, per the outlet, making it possible that Howerton can squeeze some shooting in for The Gang. But Sunny co-creator Charlie Day made it pretty clear that the series may not continue without Dennis.

“We really never want to do the show without Dennis,” Day said.

“There is a possibility that maybe we would have Dennis in part of a season, not a complete season. I think we would still do a great season. There is a possibility that we have Dennis for an entire season, which would be fantastic… I personally would not want to do the show without Dennis. And talking with Glenn, I know he still has a lot of love for the show and wants to do the show. I imagine we’ve not seen the last of Dennis Reynolds.”

It sounds as if Day is implying that Dennis will be back, which is obviously great news for Sunny fans. But you never know what can happen in television, especially if AP Bio takes off. Fingers crossed the D.E.N.N.I.S. system hasn’t claimed its last victim.