True Love Is Dead as Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Announce Separation

Celebrity couple and the Internet’s definition of “relationship goals” Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating.

The two made the announcement on Pratt’s Facebook page and Faris’ Instagram on Sunday night. They had been married since 2009 and share a 4-year-old son together. It’s an unfortunate day in celebrity gossip to be sure.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” they wrote. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

According to THR, the two met in 2007 while filming Take Me Home Tonight (eventually released in 2011). They married on July 9, 2009 and their son, Jack, was born in August 2012.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Faris said (via THR) that she and Pratt were a “normal” couple and that he “loves to work in the garage, and I love to do laundry and watch reality television — just normal people.” Together, the pair own property in Los Angeles and Washington state, where they both grew up, per the outlet.

Many fans took to social media to offer the two stars their support:

Pratt was last seen in this year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and is currently filming a sequel to Jurassic World (2018) and an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Faris voiced a main character in the recent The Emoji Movie and is currently filming the fifth season of the critically acclaimed CBS sitcom Mom.