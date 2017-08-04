‘Dexter’ and ‘Children of the Corn’ Composer Daniel Licht Has Passed Away

Composer Daniel Licht, best known for his popular work on the Showtime TV series Dexter, died late Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 60.

Though Licht enjoyed a long and successful career in the industry, his work on all eight seasons of Dexter from 2006-2013 is the most notable. According to Variety, Licht became very creative when trying to tailor music to Dexter‘s serial-killer characteristics, using bones, knives, scissors, duct tape, wine glasses, didgeridoos and other unique instruments to compose unusual sounds.

Dexter music produced seven released albums of his scores and Licht himself played many of the percussion instruments during a 2015 10-minute orchestral performance of the series’ music at Poland’s Krakow Film Music Festival.

“Dan was an incredibly talented musician and composer, but most of all, he was a dear friend,” Dexter executive producer Clyde Phillips said. “His passing leaves all of us a bit quieter, a bit sadder, and without the gift of his music and his love.”

Licht never strayed too far from the horror genre throughout his career. His others credits included two entries in the Children of the Corn franchise (the 1991 installment being his first big break in the industry), two Amityville horror movies, Hellraiser: Bloodline and the Stephen King adaptation Thinner. His resume also includes Showtime’s 2000 Jimi Hendrix biopic Hendrix, indie films and festival compositions and a handful of television series. He even scored a few video games. It’s clear he had an eclectic way about him.

He is survived by his wife Hilary Kimblin Licht; a son, Kian; his mother, two brothers, a sister and several nieces and nephews.

Many of his peers paid tribute to him on Twitter.

