David Letterman Returning to TV With Netflix Talk Show

David Letterman hosted the Late Show for a whopping 22 years before retiring in 2015. When you do something so well for that long, it can be difficult to just ride off into the sunset without ever returning. So perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that Letterman is making his way back to television with a newly formatted talk show on Netflix.

According to TheWrap, the untitled six-episode series will feature the longtime host “combining in-depth conversations with field pieces. In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form interview with a singular guest” and also “explore some topics on his own, away from the studio.”

It sounds like an interesting new twist on your standard talk show. But of course Letterman would want to spice things up a bit after a couple decades behind the desk.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said via TheWrap. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

We know our vote doesn’t count for anything, but please keep the I’ve-been-lost-in-the-wilderness-for-three-months beard, David.

david letterman looks like a baby who's taking a bath and made a beard out of the bubbles pic.twitter.com/YeSp2ipNjW — it's lambtime, binch (@julp) August 8, 2017

The new series is set to premiere in 2018.