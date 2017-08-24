De Blasio, Albanese Square Off in First Mayoral Democratic Primary Debate

Mayor Bill de Blasio and former City Councilman Sal Albanese faced off in the first mayoral Democratic primary debate tonight, in which de Blasio’s first-term record on issues such as homelessness and housing were scrutinized and Albanese was pushed to outline clear alternatives.

The nearly two-hour debate, held at Symphony Space on the Upper West Side, consisted of questions about affordable housing, the city’s homelessness crisis, police reform, police accountability, the mayor’s transparency record, reforming the Administration for Children’s Services, whether there is a conflict of interest inherent in accepting donations from real estate developers and whether the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle on the Upper West Side should be taken down.

NY1 News, NY1 Noticias, POLITICO New York, WNYC and other groups served as debate sponsors. NY1’s Errol Louis moderated the debate, and a panel of reporters asked the two candidates’ questions.

Following the opening statements, tensions quickly escalated as de Blasio and Albanese argued over the best way to fix the city’s flailing subway system — the mayor prefers a tax on wealthy New Yorkers to fund subway repairs and reduced fares for low-income New Yorkers — as well as the mayor’s handling of the affordable housing and homelessness crises.

At the end of February, de Blasio announced his plan to contain the explosion of homelessness throughout the city, which seeks to reduce the record 60,000 people living in city shelters by 2,500 — about 4.17 percent — over the next five years. The mayor said the city would open 20 new shelters this year and 20 new shelters next year, with the goal of opening 90 such facilities over the next half-decade.

Albanese said that he does not support the plan.

“It’s a terrible idea because first of all it’s never gonna happen…because many neighborhoods don’t want homeless shelter in their areas,” he said. “It’s about building affordable housing. Shelters are really not the place. I have a plan to pass a pied-à-terre tax, which would tax foreign investors. By the way, 50 percent of the city is owned by foreign investors.”

De Blasio defended his plan, accusing Albanese of “consistently saying things that are factually untrue” and noting that he has had more than 30 town hall meetings about the issue. He stressed that homeless individuals should be able to stay in shelters in their own neighborhoods.

“I’m not going to ask them to go far, far away from their own neighborhoods,” he responded.

Albanese also attacked de Blasio over his trip to Germany to support a protest against President Donald Trump in the wake of the assassination of a police officer in the Bronx as well as his fundraising tactics, particularly related to his now-defunct Campaign for One New York, a nonprofit he formed to advance his agenda, and his connections to real estate developers and lobbyists.

And he would not give the mayor credit for an overall decline in crime during his first term as mayor, arguing that the drop in crime started under former Mayor David Dinkins.

Despite critiquing de Blasio on a host of issues, Albanese struggled to communicate specifics or his alternative to de Blasio’s approach to dealing with homelessness as well as his affordable housing plan. When asked to explain how he would address the issue of black and Hispanic children being more likely to end up in foster care, Albanese struggled to deliver his solution.

He said that it “all comes down to leadership,” but would not specify further.

“Case workers have a tremendous amount of children they have to look after,” he said. “My administration will make sure that we have equity as it relates to black and Latino children.”

The mayor took the opportunity to note the vagueness of Albanese’s response and tout some of the reforms that his administration has implemented to reform ACS. The agency has been plagued by deaths of children who suffered from child abuse and neglect.

“What I’ve learned over the years is we have to invest a lot more in training our caseworkers,” he said. “We have to reduce caseloads, which we’ve done.”

De Blasio, for his part, was also taken to task over his transparency record, with Albanese calling him the “the least transparent mayor in history.” When he ran for mayor, he promised to usher in an era of openness and transparency with the public and the media. He has faced criticism over his reluctance to disclose communications with outside advisers, Campaign for One New York and the NYPD officer disciplinary records.

When Albanese questioned the mayor about the list he promised to provide of donors who have not received special favors from City Hall, the mayor committed to offer examples before the Sept. 12 primary Just 12 days ago, he only said he would commit to doing it at some point before the November general election. He previously said that he was not satisfied with his initial draft, despite vowing to provide the list to the media back in May 2o16.

Throughout the debate, Albanese frequently referred to the “pay to play” culture he feels the mayor has permeated throughout the city, and de Blasio repeatedly accused Albanese of spreading “factual inaccuracies” and saying things that are “patently false.” De Blasio also frequently focused on what he believes to be his record, including the universal prekindergarten initiative, record low crime levels and increased high school graduation rates, insisting that New Yorkers only care about results.

Candidates are legally required to have raised and spent 2.5 percent of the spending limit for mayor — $174,225 — as of the last filing statement before the debate, which was Aug. 11. Police reform activist Bob Gangi, entrepreneur Mike Tolkin and lawyer Richard Bashner are all challenging de Blasio in the Democratic primary on Sept. 12, but none of them qualified to participate in CFB-sponsored debates, only Albanese.

Ahead of the debate, Gangi blasted the mayor for requesting an additional $2 million in public matching funds as well as the way that the CFB functions.

“(It) favors incumbents, favors candidates with access to money like de Blasio, like Albanese, discriminates against campaigns that are grassroots, that don’t have access to wealthy people, who don’t have connections to the wealthy people,” he told reporters.