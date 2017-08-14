Stunt Woman Working on ‘Deadpool 2’ Killed While Filming

TMZ is reporting that a stunt woman on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 has died as a result of a motorcycle stunt gone wrong. Per the website:

The rider, who was female, went airborne in Vancouver Monday morning during filming for the movie. Her bike crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. Witnesses say she never applied the brakes.

The identity of the stunt woman is being withheld from the public at this time. Responders immediately pulled her from the crash and she was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Police have since sectioned off the area and are investigating the crash.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool 2 during a stunt on a motorcycle,” police said in a supplementary statement (via The Independent).

Witnesses described a scary scene after the crash.

“People were running on the sidewalk, the motorcycle comes flying across the street, looks like from a ramp because it was in the air,” one told Global News. The rider was “standing on the bike, slams into that building, clearly hit and out-of-control and clearly not planned.”

Stunt accident on set of Deadpool 2. Witnesses say motorcycle crashed through window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/TJoLYRHcHT — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

This marks another stunt-related accident in a recent string of them. Earlier this summer, a stuntman working on AMC’s The Walking Dead was killed when he fell from a ledge onto concrete. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise injured his leg during a stunt on Mission: Impossible 6.

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for a June 2018 release. It is unknown if this tragedy will delay production. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin.