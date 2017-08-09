Donald Glover Isn’t Done With Childish Gambino Just Yet

Donald Glover is a busy guy. The renaissance man is currently wrapping up production on the untitled Han Solo movie (why aren’t we calling it the Solo Solo Story?) where he’ll be playing a young Lando Calrissian. He’s set to provide the voice of Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live-action remake while also developing a second season to his phenomenal FX series Atlanta. On top of all that, he’s still got his music career as Childish Gambino to think about.

Speaking of that music career, Glover admitted recently that he was preparing to retire the Childish Gambino side of his career after his upcoming farewell album. However, no one knows when that album may be coming. But in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Glover revealed that he is working on the record as we speak.

“I’ve been working on that here,” he said. “You guys have been very instrumental in my music. London has been very inspirational.”

The topic of his album came up when DJ Clara Amfo admitted he wasn’t sure of the proper way to address his guest.

“Because it’s Donald Glover, though. But then there’s Childish Gambino, but I knew there’s an issue about retiring the name,” Amfo said.

Glover, to the delight of his music fans, responded: “You still have a lot more time of calling me [Childish Gambino] if you want.”

Glover somewhat unceremoniously announced his “retirement” when he told the crowd at Governors Ball in June that he’ll “see you for the last Gambino album” before leaving the stage. Soon after, he spoke with the Huffington Post about retiring the moniker.

“There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” he said. “[…] Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”