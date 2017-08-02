Ed Norton Bought an Iconic Home in Malibu

The actor scored an $11 million discount on the John Lautner designed home

By 08/02/17 7:45am
Edward Norton just bought an iconic home in Malibu. Scroll through to peek inside the home.
Douglas Elliman
There's a swimming pool overlooking the beach.
Douglas Elliman
The home has amazing ocean views.
Douglas Elliman
The home is comprised of five bedrooms.
Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Norton scored an $11 million discount from the original asking price.
Douglas Elliman
It's almost ship-like.
Douglas Elliman
Norton already owns another property in Malibu.
Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Architect John Lautner designed the home in 1968.
Douglas Elliman
The seller eventually took a loss on the investment.
Douglas Elliman
The home lingered on the market for nearly four years.
Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's essentially an entire wall of glass throughout the home.
Douglas Elliman
The seller embarked on a major restoration of the house.
Douglas Elliman
The home is made almost entirely of concrete, glass and wood.
Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's a rather unique design.
Douglas Elliman
It's in the celeb-filled Malibu Colony enclave.
Douglas Elliman
It's a California State Cultural Landmark.
Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
Advertisement
One of the bathrooms.
Douglas Elliman
Slideshow | List
- / 17

After almost four years and an $11 million discount, the John Lautner-designed Stevens’ House in Malibu has finally sold.

The buyer is none other than Academy Award nominated actor Edward Norton, who paid $11.8 million for the sculptural beach home. It was last listed for $13.75 million, but that’s nothing compared to the $22 million that the seller, Michael LeFetra, was hoping for when he listed the 3,366-square-foot split-level abode on the market in 2013.

Sadly for LeFetra, who embarked on a “significant restoration” of the house, he didn’t even break even—he paid $13.8 million for the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode in 2007.

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Lautner designed the home in 1968; it’s in the celebrity filled enclave Malibu Colony. Despite the architectural significance and prime location within the guarded gates of the Malibu enclave, the residence languished on the market. Lautner designed the home to “resemble waves,” per the Douglas Elliman listing, but perhaps it’s that rather unique, almost boat-like aesthetic that resulted in the lack of interested buyers. Indeed, The New York Times once described the home as “an avant-garde boat that’s been hauled onto the beach.”

The cavernous home definitely has a nautical feel to it, and seems spacious yet narrow at the same time. There’s a family room with a wet bar as well as an eat-in kitchen, and the living room has an entire wall of glass, as well as a fireplace. The house is on 37 feet of coveted beach frontage, and there’s a large beach deck, as well as a swimming pool. It’s also a California State Cultural Landmark. 

Leonardo DiCaprio sold his home in Malibu Colony a few years ago, as did Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. David Geffen recently sold two homes in the area, and Jeremy Piven is currently trying to find a buyer for his own beach home there—not that Malibu is lacking in famous faces, of course.

Norton and his wife, Shauna Robertson, are already quite familiar with the neighborhood. The couple bought an oceanfront duplex on Las Flores Beach in Malibu for $2.72 million in 2008, though it’s definitely not quite as dramatic as their avant garde new purchase.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page