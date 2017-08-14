Biggest Questions We Have After Watching Last Night’s ‘Game of Thrones’

After “The Spoils of War” reignited all of our fiery passion for Game of Thrones, it was only natural that the series would pump the brakes a bit this week. “Eastwatch” was one of the few examples where the show’s accelerated timeline may have hurt the narrative. Last night saw Thrones deliver a series of rapid fire reveals but with the end drawing ever closer, it didn’t have time to let each of these moments breath. Given that, it’s understandable if you have some lingering questions. So I warn you now, this post contains Stark discussion of season seven, episode five of Game of Thrones. If you’re not caught up, make like Samwell Tarly and get the hell outta’ here.

What was that Gilly was talking about?

Let’s start with arguably the biggest “reveal” of the episode: Prince Rhaegar Targaryen annulled his marriage to Princess Elia Martell and married another woman in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Last year’s Tower of Joy scenes (which took place in Dorne) essentially confirmed the long-running theory of R+L=J, but Gilly’s unappreciated book surfing practically seals the deal. Jon Snow is neither a bastard nor a Snow, he is a legitimate Targaryen with a better claim to the throne than even Daenerys (who is his aunt).

Side Note: Jon’s Targaryen blood likely had something to do with Drogon’s friendliness.

Of course, no one knows this outside of Bran and likely Howland Reed (Meera’s father), so if someone could let Jon in on the secret, that would just be dandy. Once (if) this knowledge goes mainstream in Westeros, it could very well change the board significantly. The big question here is: will Jon even want the Iron Throne? Will he share it with Daenerys?

What was that letter Arya found in Littlefinger’s room?

Littlefinger purposely led Arya to that letter. Throughout this season, we’ve been wondering just what the guy’s plan was. Now, it appears as if he’s trying to sow the seeds of discontent between Arya and Sansa (as he tried to do between Jon and Sansa) and it’s working.

The letter Arya found was a note written under duress (Cersei forced her) by Sansa to her brother Robb urging him to come to King’s Landing and bend the knee. Here’s the exact letter:

Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason. He conspired with Robert’s brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King’s Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark.

Arya should be smarter than to be duped by Littlefinger and even if she is judging Sansa for being a tad bit power hungry, she could approach the subject from a more tactical point. After everything they’ve been through, it just seems like the Stark kids would be more aligned and understanding in these situations.

Does Cersei have a bun in the oven?

On top of all the other major bombshells in this week’s episode, audiences also found out that Cersei is pregnant. Well, she at least tells Jaime that she’s pregnant. Is this the truth or just a clever emotional manipulation to keep Jaime under her thumb?

On one (golden) hand, we’ve seen Jaime question Cersei’s mindstate and strategies quite a few times this season. We also know he’s been living a more moral life in recent seasons. If she felt her grip on him slipping, she could easily make up something like this to reestablish his commitment. On the other hand, we do know how fiercely Cersei loved her children (Tommen suicide notwithstanding). Could the potential of a new child be the inspiration for Cersei’s newfound openness to negotiating with Daenerys? And do we all agree that she would betray Dany at the first possible opportunity?

Also, side note: Cersei did say she’d marry Euron Greyjoy after winning the war, so there is that as well.

Is Jon leading the raiding party North of the Wall the dumbest idea ever?

Yes, yes it is.

Jon argues that he’s the only one who has killed a White Walker, which is why he has to accompany this painfully small group North. But why can’t he just arm this squad of remarkably talented killers with all that dragonglass he has? Grabbing a wight as proof of the coming threat makes sense, but He’s King in the North now. As Lady Mormont said earlier this season, he belongs at Winterfell. He’s already traveled south once this season (to meet with Daenerys, which was the right call), but “Eastwatch” showed yet again how impatient his people are getting.

Is there not a 100% chance of every single person in that group except Jon dying? C’mon, Jon Starkgaryen, you’re smarter than that.