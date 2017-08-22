‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale Title Revealed

Despite what we thought about Game of Thrones‘ penultimate episode this season, there’s no denying that the upcoming finale has us through the roof excited. One aspect of the finale we’ve been eagerly awaiting is the title reveal as the HBO series tends to pack a lot of thematic weight behind its episode titles. Now, we have it.

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones has been revealed by HBO to be titled “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

This title suggests that the episode could feature Jon Snow and Daenerys finally acting on those longing gazes, Jon finding out about his true parentage or even both. (Side Note: Have we come to a consensus on this whole rooting for incest thing?).

Per Watchers On The Wall:

According to Sky Atlantic, which airs Game of Thrones in the U.K., the name for the Season 7 finale will be “The Dragon and the Wolf.” The big question now is, eh … which dragon and wolf are we talking about, here? I confess my knee-jerk reaction was to think of Daenerys and Jon but, as Jon is always quick to point out, he is no Stark. Might the title, instead, be referring to Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark? Gilly did unintentionally reveal a major twist regarding Rhaegar’s marriage to Elia a few episodes ago. Dare we hope for a fully clarified and openly stated R+L=J reveal? Perhaps another of Bran’s flashback-visions? We’ve got less than a week to wait to find out.