New Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ Leaked Online by Hackers

Following the cyber attack on HBO earlier this week, it was only amount of time until the network’s tightly guarded Game of Thrones started to leak online. Today, the upcoming fourth episode of season seven, “The Spoils of War,” has hit the Internet.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this has happened. If you’ll remember, the first four episodes of season five were cyber-napped and posted online. Just earlier this year, a thorough summary of season seven based on pre-shooting scripts was published. Through it all, the Wall has stood strong. But we’re warning you about your online searches, for the Internet is dark and full of spoilers.

No, we’re not going to post any links to the leaked version. But for some safe and wholesome Game of Thrones fixing, here’s the official preview for “The Spoils of War.”

Stay pure, GoT fans, and resist the temptations of the flames. You can hold out until Sunday night without watching the leaked version. It is known.