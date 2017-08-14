‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Responds to Jaime’s Big Reveal

Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones was a rapid fire reveal machine with character reunions and major plot points coming non-stop. But right now we’re going to focus on just one of them. If you’re not caught up on the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, best get out of Dodge.

Lost among Dany’s victory, Jon’s close encounter with Drogon and all the drama at Winterfell was a quick but pivotal conversation between Cersei and Jaime. The Queen told Jaime that she was pregnant with his child, a plot point that would’ve received its own episode in the earlier, more slowed down days of Thrones. Obviously, this came as a huge surprise to Jaime and it was equally as big for actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the Kingslayers.

“Yes,” he told THR when asked if the baby news brought him fully back to Cersei’s side. “And on top of that, there’s that little tiny moment where he thinks, ‘Is this possible? Could I be allowed to be the father?’ Because he’s never really been allowed to be a father. He had that moment with Myrcella, the briefest of moments of feeling open about it, and now she’s telling him that it won’t be a secret. And so he’s happy for maybe a millisecond before she goes ahead and ruins it by saying, ‘And don’t ever betray me again.’ Suddenly, he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s right. It’s Darth Vader. I forgot that I’ve been fucking Darth Vader.’

Fans have wondered if Cersei’s announcement is genuine or not. It could be a ploy just to keep Jaime motivated and loyal to her. If so, it clearly had the desired effect. There’s also that pesky little marriage commitment she made to Euron Greyjoy complicating matters, but Cersei likely never intended to share his bed at all. It also could be the 100 percent truth, which would make the Lannister downfall all the more emotionally significant.

Either way, this season has thrown quite a lot of Jaime and Coster-Waldau believes he’s handling it all pretty well.