Did the ‘Game of Thrones’ Intro Spoil How the White Walkers Cross the Wall?

As every Game of Thrones fan knows, the White Walkers are on the march south with an army of the dead behind them. They want to cross the Wall and wipe out all of humanity. But just how, exactly, are they going to get past the 700-foot magical ice Wall that has stood for 8,000 years?

One early theory suggested that the Night King’s mark on Bran — left when Bran got caught spying on the White Walkers in one of his tree visions — would bring down the Wall once Bran passed through it. The mark did enable the White Walkers to break into the Three Eyed Raven’s cave, so you can see how this theory makes sense. However, the Wall did not crumble into dust when the time came and it remains to be seen if Bran’s passing had any effect at all on the White Walkers’ march south.

So perhaps fans are overthinking all of this. Maybe the White Walkers aren’t going through the Wall; maybe they’re going around it.

Reddit user RohltMSasi proposed a theory recently that has gained steam online. The eagle-eyed viewer noticed that the season seven intro seemed to reveal a frozen land bridge east of the Wall, perhaps brought on by the harsh cold of winter. The White Walkers do bring the storm, after all.

Take a look:

Further bolstering this theory is the Hound’s vision of the dead army from the season seven premiere and Jon Snow’s decision to send Tormund and the Wildlings to man the Eastwatch castle. You don’t drop that many clues unless you’re planning a payoff.

Of course, this is all just speculation at this point, but it does make a certain amount of sense.