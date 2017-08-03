George and Amal Clooney Are Sending Thousands of Syrian Refugees to School

“Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk—the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time,” George and Amal Clooney said in their official statement. Indeed, 200,000 Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are not attending school, as they’ve been displaced and don’t have the opportunity to receive a formal education.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was established by the couple at the end of 2016, working towards “advancing justice in courtrooms, communities and classrooms around the world.”

This isn’t the couples first philanthropic endeavor, but it is their largest one to date. Previously, the Clooneys raised money for Paul Newman’s Serious Fun Children’s Network of summer camps and sponsored fundraisers for Hillary Clinton.