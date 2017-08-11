‘Hamilton’ Launches a Mobile App—but Fans Aren’t ‘Satisfied’

Since opening on Broadway two years ago, Hamilton has seemingly done no wrong, reigniting interest in American history and raising money for charity, all while being showered with Tonys and Grammys.

But the show’s latest move has fans asking “What comes next?”

Today composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller launched “Hamilton—The Official App.” The online platform, now available for iPhone and Android, offers a whole new way to interact with the show.

“We are constantly exploring ways to allow more people to experience Hamilton in its many forms,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement. “This mobile app is designed to do just that—provide exciting new ways for fans to interact with and gain access to the musical they love.”

Among the app’s many features, it allows fans to enter official Hamilton ticket lotteries—the Los Angeles lottery is open now, with New York and Chicago following respectively on August 22 and August 29 (you can still enter the lottery online as well). Users can also visit a Hamilton news hub and buy show merchandise.

And for the social media savvy, there’s a #HamCam with photo filters including a $20 bill, a King George III crown and more (which Miranda will probably be using now that he’s returned to Twitter).

The app’s stickers section also features fan art, show lyrics and emojis ready for sharing. Artists can even submit their work to be featured in sticker packs.

But “just you wait”—more features, including augmented reality, interactive karaoke and exclusive ticket access will be rolled out in the next few months.

There’s no question this is all really cool. But perhaps because the show has inflated expectations since it opened, some fans were inevitably disappointed.

This better not be the big announcement — R.L. Fine 🦎🍾 (@Marie__Cutie) August 11, 2017

@EvanAlexandra @DevinMoncada I mean Ima still download it but I expected so much more. pic.twitter.com/SFwVXn67Pz — Tiffanie Beever (@tiffanie1221) August 11, 2017

I am severely disappointed. — Kaitlyn Wadley (@krw2002) August 11, 2017

pic.twitter.com/f1IUE1cTnt — a girl has no name (@piercethelau_) August 11, 2017

All may not be lost, however: The Hamilton social media team promised that today would be a “bit of a day…for several reasons.” So if you “take a break” and come back to your computer in a few hours, there might be a new treat in store. We’ll be on the lookout as well.