Meet the Cast Coming to Broadway’s ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

By 08/03/17 4:27pm

The Palace Theatre in London. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The long-awaited cast of the new Harry Potter Broadway musical Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has just been revealed, with seven members of the original West End cast reuniting for the Broadway premiere this April.

Actors from the original cast will be joined by 28 new cast members, reports BroadwayWorld. The U.S. production is scheduled to open on April 22, but the play will go into previews starting in March.

This announcement comes just before the news on Thursday of the death of actor Robert Hardy, who was well-known for playing the character of Cornelius Fudge in the Potter movies. He was 91.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of some the actors who play these characters on screen and on stage, in addition to some new characters we’re being introduced to in the Cursed Child for the first time.

Harry Potter
Screen: Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe. Photo by Remy Steiner/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Stage: Jamie Parker

Jamie Parker. Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Hermione Granger
Screen: Emma Watson

Emma Watson. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stage: Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni. Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Ron Weasley
Screen: Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Stage: Paul Thornley

Paul Thornley. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Ginny Potter
Screen: Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright. Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Stage: Poppy Miller

 

Albus Potter (Harry and Ginny’s son)
Stage: Sam Clemmett

Sam Clemmett. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Draco Malfoy
Screen: Tom Felton

Tom Felton. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Stage: Alex Price

 

Scorpius Malfoy (Draco’s son)
Stage: Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images