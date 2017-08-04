Has Anyone Noticed Live Streaming Is Boring?

It’s Friday night, you’ve had a long week at work. You pour yourself a glass of wine and slip into something comfortable. You collapse on the couch, your feet weary from trekking the city’s blustery alleys and avenues.

You flip open your laptop; the Knicks are already down 20, so sports programming will provide no haven.

Opening your browser, you look for something new to watch: no, not Netflix or HBO GO, and you’ve already binged all of Man in the High Castle, so Amazon Prime is not your destination either.

No, tonight you treat yourself to the wonderful content world of Facebook Live.

If the above scenario seemed remotely ridiculous to you that’s because, well, it should. Facebook Live provides an unbelievable opportunity to view such great material as the riveting behind-the-scenes action of a radio show, a man scaling a New York building for some bizarrely misguided purpose, or even the occasionally well produced studio program, a digital transplant of its linear cousin.

But the one thing that Facebook Live definitely is not, nor Periscope for that matter, is sticky, quality content that you yearn to watch by yourself or with the family, and you can forget about chilling with anyone while you tune in. No, the express, unwritten purpose of digital streaming is to bring us all closer to one another, giving more access to producers and consumers while connecting the lemming-like masses to the holy grail of content production: LIVE.

So, why is it so damn hard to find something decent to watch? How can I literally glance over every digital red dot in the world or scroll my Twitter feed until my fingers bleed and the absolute BEST piece of content I can find is a grainy video of a washed up, God-loving ex-football star taking over-eager hacks months before Spring Training?

Despite our best intentions, we’ve deceived ourselves with the democratization of content production, thinking that everyone in this world can be a content creator when, in reality, that’s just an utter fallacy.

With over 200 cable channels and hundreds if not thousands of people working at each network, there are literally tens of thousands of people who are paid to think about the scope and scale of modern production on a daily basis. So why does everyone with a phone between the ages of 12 and 84 all of a sudden think that people care about that tight-shot, 1st person rant into the Jobs-given native camera?