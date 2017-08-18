Here’s Why This $175 Million Mansion Is the Most Expensive Hamptons Home

The 42-acre estate was built for Henry Ford in 1960

By 08/18/17 3:28pm
The most expensive listing in the Hamptons just hit the market for $175 million. Scroll through to see inside the historic estate.
The stucco home was originally built in 1960 for Henry Ford.
The current owner, Brenda Earl, bought the house in 2002.
She completed a total renovation of the estate in 2008.
The main house spans 20,000 square feet.
It's divided into three different wings.
The renovation kept original details intact.
Including the chandeliers and molding.
There are a total of twelve bedrooms in the main house.
There are multiple paths that lead to the beach.
There's a tennis court, as well as a basketball court.
The property includes a kitchen garden and a meditation garden.
The pool is 60 feet long.
Just one of the multiple outdoor dining options.
There's also a three-bedroom carriage house on the property, as well as a greenhouse.
The compound was once part of a 235-acre spread.
The house is on 42 acres of coveted Hamptons real estate.
It's the most expensive listing in New York.
There is no shortage of over-the-top homes in the Hamptons, but only one abode is worthy of being called the most expensive listing in New York. That goes to the Henry Ford Estate in Water Mill, which just hit the market for a staggering $175 million. 

The oceanfront Hamptons property dates back to 1960, when it was commissioned and built by, and for, the Ford family.

Current owner, portfolio manager Brenda Earl, bought the sprawling estate in 2002 for $21.75 million and she entirely renovated the house in 2008, per the listing shared by Bespoke Real Estate brokers Cody and Zach Vichinsky. The 20,000-square-foot main structure is divided into three wings: one with the enormous chef’s kitchen, one with the library and the third with guest and staff rooms, the latter of which has its own separate entrance.

Original features were maintained during the renovation, including molded ceilings, chandeliers and Italian marble fireplaces, as well as French parquet floors and antique bathroom fixtures. Plus, the original outdoor greenhouse, where the Fords grew fruits and vegetables, is still on the property.

The house has the largest ocean frontage of any home in the Hamptons. Courtesy Bespoke Real Estate

The 42-acre estate, bordered by three ponds, also possesses the largest ocean frontage in the Hamptons—a grand total of 1,350 linear feet—which is sure to be a major asset in finding a buyer.

The 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom main house includes a 48-foot-long living room, a family room, game room and rec rooms, as well as two master suites, because obviously one is not enough. There’s also a separate carriage house, with three bedrooms and 1.5-baths, just in case you simply cannot fit everyone within the confines of the palatial main home. There’s also “an octagonal reception room which was imported from France.” 

Outside, there are multiple dining and entertaining areas, plus a 60-foot gunite swimming pool and a separate spa and shower. There’s also a full outdoor kitchen, a tennis court and a basketball court, as well as a “kitchen garden” and a meditation garden, complete with a koi pond and waterfall. And of course, there are multiple paths that lead to the private beach.

This house comes in at $25 million more than a property on Meadow Lane that previously stood as the most expensive listing in the Hamptons. That 14-acre, $150 million oceanfront home is still lingering on the market, so apparently the buyers willing to dole out over a $100 million on a beach house have options.

