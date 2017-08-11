Four Ways to Toast National Prosecco Day in New York

If you’re so tired of rosé you can’t stand another sip of summer water, don’t worry, there’s another way to enjoy August. On National Prosecco Day this Sunday, you could pop open a bottle of bubbly on your own, but what’s the fun in that? Instead, head to one of these spots for an inventive cocktail with plenty of fizz. The Sosta The new fast casual spot from by CHLOE. creator Samantha Wasser is serving up spritzes, just in time to celebrate this bubbly holiday. There are a few different flavor combinations, but the Classico, made with prosecco, soda and orange is ideal for this celebration in particular. During happy hour, the downtown millennial pink restaurant will offer complimentary focaccia and spread (we suggest the truffle gorgonzola) alongside their seasonal spritzes. And since you’re already there, you might as well order an enormous bowl of pasta. Santina

If you have yet to venture under the High Line to Santina, the Meatpacking District restaurant courtesy of the Carbone team, it might be time to make the trek. Try the Santina Spritz, their version of an Aperol spritz, made with frozen Aperol for a true summertime feeling.

When you think of prosecco, an Indian restaurant probably doesn’t come to mind first. But Rahi, voted the hottest new restaurant in New York by Zagat, has created the Bombay Bellini, an Indian version of the Italian drink. Their beverage is made with créme de pêche, fresh pieces of mango and mango pureé, and is offered in unlimited quantities during brunch. It’s perfect if you’re tired of the same old mimosas.

Bartender Anna Wingfield at Mother’s Ruin reinvented the Aperol Spritz with a touch of mango, introducing the Where the Man-Go Spritz, made with mango infused Aperol. There are all the usual ingredients, but she adds celery bitters, mangos and paprika dusted mango slices for a social media worthy beverage.