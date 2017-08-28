These Companies Are Donating Huge Sums of Money to Hurricane Harvey Relief

As Hurricane Harvey continues to bear down on Texas, many corporations are stepping up to help with relief efforts. For example, the nation’s leading wireless carriers are beefing up service to help their Texas customers.

But they’re not the only tech companies giving a helping hand. Facebook has activated its “Safety Check” feature to allow users to confirm they’re safe and request help. The social network’s virtual command center also gives forecast information, lists ways users can get involved in the relief efforts, and even allows them to start fundraisers.

Apple took things a step further, adding a button on the iTunes store that allows users to donate to the American Red Cross.

Google also got involved: The search engine’s Crisis Response team has set up an SOS alert and a Harvey-focused Google map listing traffic problems, road closures and shelter locations. The search engine is also donating a $250,000 Google.org grant to the Red Cross and matching employees’ donations up to $250,000.

Amazon instituted a matching gift program as well: The e-commerce giant will match donations to the Red Cross made through Amazon, up to $1 million.

Walmart, one of Amazon’s newest competitors, also pledged $1 million in cash and product donations through the Walmart Foundation to organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Here are some other corporations donating to Harvey relief:

Microsoft is providing an “initial $100,000 grant” to the Red Cross, with further donations to come.

Exxon Mobil is donating $500,000 to Red Cross organizations along the Gulf Coast to aid with relief efforts.

PepsiCo pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross for relief efforts and will provide supplies like purified drinking water to areas impacted by the storm.

The Starbucks Foundation donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross, and customers can also donate to the charity at any Starbucks store.

The Home Depot Foundation is committing $1 million to hurricane relief efforts. Funds will be distributed to nonprofit partners like the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Lowe’s donated $500,000 to the Red Cross to help provide food, shelter and supplies to those impacted by Harvey. Customers can also donate to the Red Cross at any Texas Lowe’s location.

At least one company is also giving customers perks to go along with their donations. United Airlines will provide up to three million bonus miles to customers who contribute to Harvey relief and will match the first $100,000 raised. MileagePlus members who donate through United’s fundraising page can also receive up to 1,000 bonus miles by entering their MileagePlus number at the time of their donation.