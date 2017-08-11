Jeffrey Lord Won’t Apologize For Nazi Tweet That Got Him Fired From CNN

A good rule of thumb for the working world is to avoid associating yourself with Nazism in any way, but it seems like conservative commentator Jeffrey Lord didn’t get that memo. Lord was fired by CNN after tweeting out “Sieg Heil” on Thursday night during a Twitter spat.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible,” the network said in a statement (via TheWrap). “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

Lord has not yet given an official response to the incident, but he did tweet out “LOL!” shortly after news of his firing went public.

Lord’s original tweet was in response to an argument with Media Matters president Angelo Carusone.

Sieg Heil! — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

The argument occurred after Lord tweeted out his story on American Spectator where he labeled the progressive group as present-day “fascists” and said its leadership are “anti-free speech bigots who, in typical fascist style, make it their mission to shut down speech they don’t like.”

As you can see above, Carusone quickly responded to Lord’s tweet. He later told TheWrap: “It’s completely insane. I’m just as bewildered as everyone else. It’s completely bizarre.

“If your entire criticism is that everyone is a fascist or a Nazi then you probably shouldn’t use the Nazi victory salute in order to make your argument.”

Lord’s tweet was met with a quick and critical response from users with many calling for his ouster from the network.

I've said it before. I will not watch @CNN ever again until they take this man who brings NOTHING useful to the discussion off air. — Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) August 10, 2017

You can't be serious with this?! How can @CNN keep this Nazi-propaganda peddling dope on their lineup?! #CNN #RealNews — Bobby Pearson (@robertpearsonjr) August 10, 2017

Lord took the time to defend his tweet and his position in a series of responses to Twitter users.

This isn’t the first time Lord’s comments have stirred up controversy. In April, he was mocked for saying President Donald Trump was “the Martin Luther King of health care.”