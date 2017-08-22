Breitbart Offers Jeffrey Lord a Job After CNN Canned Him Over Nazi Tweet

Earlier this month, CNN fired Jeffrey Lord after he posted a Nazi salute tweet during an online spat with Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters. Today, the conservative commentator and outspoken Donald Trump supporter has been offered a job at Breitbart News, The Daily Beast reports.
Breitbart is a right-wing outlet overseen by former White House official Steve Bannon, who was pushed out of his role just days ago. The outlet has reached out to Lord about becoming a regular writer or contributor. Last week, Lord told The Daily Beast that he had received several offers, but was “taking a week off and then back to figuring out the future.” Lord has been an outspoken Trump supporter for some time.
CNN dismissed Lord for referencing Nazism in a Twitter debate with Carusone. After posting the message, he continued to interact with outraged commenters and refused to apologize.
CNN quickly announced that it was firing Lord, saying that “Nazi salutes are indefensible.” After the news broke, Lord posted a short tweet saying: “LOL!”