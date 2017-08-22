Breitbart Offers Jeffrey Lord a Job After CNN Canned Him Over Nazi Tweet

Earlier this month, CNN fired Jeffrey Lord after he posted a Nazi salute tweet during an online spat with Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters. Today, the conservative commentator and outspoken Donald Trump supporter has been offered a job at Breitbart News, The Daily Beast reports.

Breitbart is a right-wing outlet overseen by former White House official Steve Bannon, who was pushed out of his role just days ago. The outlet has reached out to Lord about becoming a regular writer or contributor. Last week, Lord told The Daily Beast that he had received several offers, but was “taking a week off and then back to figuring out the future.” Lord has been an outspoken Trump supporter for some time.

CNN dismissed Lord for referencing Nazism in a Twitter debate with Carusone. After posting the message, he continued to interact with outraged commenters and refused to apologize.

Sieg Heil! — Jeff Lord (@realJeffreyLord) August 10, 2017

CNN quickly announced that it was firing Lord, saying that “Nazi salutes are indefensible.” After the news broke, Lord posted a short tweet saying: “LOL!”