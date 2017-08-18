Kanye West and Kid Cudi Working on Top Secret Project

From friends to enemies and back to friends.

Following a public falling out between Kanye West and his former protege Kid Cudi, the two hip hop artists have reportedly put their differences aside and are working on a top-secret project in Japan, according to Page Six. Cudi departed West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label last year and sparked a rap feud on Twitter and in their respective music. However, that appears to all be in the past.

West has stayed out of the public eye since his breakdown last year and subsequent $10 million lawsuit, but is said to be working tirelessly with Cudi. The younger artist has had his own share of issues lately, checking himself into rehab last fall for “depression and suicidal urges.”

Per the outlet, their new project is so secret, “they’re going to drop some crazy collaboration out of the blue…They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now.”

Page Six‘s source continued: “Nobody knows what it is—or what it sounds like…There are no professionals in the room. It’s just Cudi, Kanye and an engineer. They’re recording together in Japan.”

Apparently, the feud between the two was never as dramatic as fans and the media made it out to be. A source told Page Six that it “went away pretty quickly. It was likely something that was lingering, but not as serious as it seemed. Kanye’s always airing out whatever he’s thinking onstage, but they’ve always been close.”

Though both artists are still extremely popular, they could each use a comeback of sorts. It sounds as if they might be channeling all of the recent negativity in their lives and careers into this top-secret project, which could serve as a reminder as to just how talented this duo is.

No word on when fans might expect this new project to be available.