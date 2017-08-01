Kesha Setting Out on First Solo Tour in Years

Kesha announced on Tuesday that she will be embarking on her first solo tour since 2013, Entertainment Weekly reports. The Rainbow tour will begin on September 26 in Birmingham, Ala., and wrap up on November 1 in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, the pop singer will fit in three September performances before the tour officially kicks off.

“My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans,” Kesha said in a press release, “and I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow tour. I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”

Per the press release, Kesha’s Rainbow tour will include both songs from her upcoming album and past hits that fans know and love. The actual album will become available on August 11 and will be Kesha’s first in almost five years. The singer has been engaged in a lengthy and public legal battle with producer Dr. Luke which has kept her out of the spotlight for some time.

In advance of the album’s drop, Kesha has released three singles: “Praying,” “Woman” and “Learn to Let Go.” Also featured on the album are Eagles of Death Metal, Dolly Parton and others. According to EW, tickets for the Rainbow tour will become available on August 5 on Kesha’s website.