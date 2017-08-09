Lauren Bush Lauren, Olivia Palermo and Hannah Bronfman Partied Under the Stars

They were joined by a Baywatch star, a Real Housewife and the founders of Warby Parker and City Row

By 08/09/17 9:00am
Lauren Bush Lauren, Sharon Bush in Bridgehmapton.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
SkinnyGirl founder Bethenny Frankel.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
'Slumdog Millionaire' star Freida Pinto poses with Olivia Palermo and Alexandra Daddario of 'Baywatch' fame.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Bush Lauren founded FEED in 2017 after traveling as a World Food Programme Honorary Spokesperson.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
IMG Model Mariah Strongin.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Each of Bush Lauren's products has a product number, signifying the amount of meals the purchase provides.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
What's a charitable event without some DIFF eyewear?
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Hannah Bronfman DJed before a reggae band took the stage.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Amy Keller with actress Jennifer Morrison and Women's Health Publisher Laura Frerer-Schmidt.
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Over the weekend, socialites flocked to FEED’s annual event, aptly titled “Party Under The Stars.” The fête is held each year to support RUN 10 FEED 10. This year, it was hosted by Women’s Health and Lauren Bush Lauren, with appearances from DIFF Eyewear, another brand that gives back. And of course, like any good socialite-heavy Hamptons get-together, the DJ on-hand was the newly married Hannah Bronfman.

Socialites weren’t the only ones spotted at the party—actress Freida Pinto of Slumdog Millionaire and Jennifer Morrison of Once Upon a Time were also present, alongside Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario. Reality star and SkinnyGirl founder Bethenny Frankel stopped by, as did the similarly savvy brand-builder Olivia Palermo. Neil Blumenthal, the founder of Warby Parker, and Helaine Knapp, the founder of City Row, were also seen at the Bridgehampton Tennis and Surf Club on Saturday night.

The reception celebrated FEED’s latest accomplishment, raising money for five million meals through their philanthropic race initiative, the Run 10 Feed 10. The initiative started in 2012 as a way to raise funds and awareness regarding the lack of food 42 million Americans face. “The goal is for FEED to no longer be needed, and for us to close up shop one day when the issue of hunger is behind us,” Bush Lauren told the Observer earlier this year.

If you weren’t at the Hamptons bash on Saturday, you can still run. Register for a race and start training to give back, even without a socialite by your side.

