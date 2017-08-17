Lauren Conrad Already Accepted an Offer In Brentwood

The lifestyle guru just put the house on the market for $4.5 million last week

By 08/17/17 3:22pm
Lauren Conrad already accepted an offer on her Brentwood home. Scroll through to see inside the former reality star's LA abode.
Main Beach Realty
Conrad bought the house in 2013.
Main Beach Realty
It's a very open living plan.
Main Beach Realty
There's a full vanity and dressing room set-up.
Main Beach Realty
There are five bedrooms total.
Main Beach Realty
The home was built in 1959.
Main Beach Realty
Conrad and Tell welcomed their first child earlier this year.
Main Beach Realty
A series of Chanel-themed prints on the walls.
Main Beach Realty
A peek at one of the additional bedrooms.
Main Beach Realty
The kitchen has all top of the line stainless steel appliances.
Main Beach Realty
Is that Mystery White?
Main Beach Realty
The home was already renovated before Conrad purchased it.
Main Beach Realty
There's a separated dining nook.
Main Beach Realty
The home spans 4,303 square feet.
Main Beach Realty
There's also a wood-burning fireplace.
Main Beach Realty
Most of the bathrooms have been redone.
Main Beach Realty
It's hidden behind a private gate.
Main Beach Realty
A porch wraps around the house.
Main Beach Realty
No pool just yet.
Main Beach Realty
In addition to being a former reality star, current fashion designer and even author, Lauren Conrad is also quite gifted in the realm of luxury real estate.

Conrad, who welcomed her first child with husband, William Tell, in January this year, listed her Brentwood home for $4.5 million just last week. It’s already listed as a pending sale, so it appears Conrad has accepted a buyer’s offer on the two-story house.

Conrad purchased the six-bedroom, five-bathroom abode in April 2013 for $3.65 million. It’s not clear how much Conrad herself did in terms of redoing the house, but it was renovated for its previous owner, reality television star Jeff Lewis.

Conrad definitely put her Pinterest-worthy touch on the home, as the listing photos reveal lots of pink flowers, bright white walls, Chanel prints and many upholstered headboards.

Lauren Conrad. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon

The 4,303-square-foot traditional-style house is hidden behind a private gate, and has an indoor-outdoor living floor plan. The chef’s eat-in kitchen, with dining nook, is fitted with stainless steel appliances and Carrera marble—perhaps she didn’t have time to put in her favorite “Mystery White” countertops, which she has previously fawned over due to their stain-resistant nature.

The home also features French doors, dark hardwood floors throughout, a wood-burning fireplace and lots of walk-in closets. The listing, held by Cary Glenn at Main Beach Realty, assures interested buyers that while there is not currently a pool in the backyard, there is plenty of room for one.

It’s not the only home Conrad and Tell have sold this year—they also decided to part ways with a Pacific Palisades abode. Her former costar Whitney Port went the opposite route. Port, who welcomed her first child last month, and her husband Tim Rosenman purchased a $1.15 million single-story home in Studio City earlier this year.

It’s not clear if Conrad sold this house for the full ask, though we can’t imagine why else they’d accept an offer so quickly. Perhaps they’ve already found their next property, sure to be outfitted it plenty of millennial pink and Mystery White.

