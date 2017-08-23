Will ‘Leap!’ Be the Next ‘Hugo?’

The Weinstein Company is set to launch its new animation division, Mizchief, with this weekend’s Leap!. Kicking off a new production branch is no easy task and a quality box office performance would go a long way in helping the Mizchief get off the ground. So what should Harvey Weinstein and Co. be expecting from Leap! at the box office?

Unfortunately, not much. The animated picture was rumored to cost around $30 million and it’s hard to see how the movie will turn a big profit, at least domestically (it has already earned $58 million overseas, according to Box Office Mojo). Though it’s facing little in the way of competition as a late August release (newcomers: All Saints, Birth of the Dragon, Good Time), kids are heading back to school and have already been hit with a deluge of animated features this summer (Despicable Me 3, Cars 3, The Emoji Movie, Captain Underpants, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature). Combine that with the muted pre-release hype and TWC could be looking at a tough weekend.

One possible comparison could be Martin Scorsese’s 2011 family adventure Hugo, as both films follow orphans who dream of a better life. That Paramount release scored a fantastic 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but wound up making just $185.7 million off a $150-$170 million budget, per the LA Times. Bad news for TWC: Leap! currently holds a 57 percent on RT and won’t even come anywhere close to Hugo‘s underwhelming $11.3 million opening. Realistically, Leap! won’t even match The Nut Job 2‘s $8.3 million opening from earlier this month.

All told, TWC needs to keep their expectations low, like $5-$7 million low.

Leap! stars Elle Fanning, Kate McKinnon, Carly Rae Jepsen, Nat Wolff and Mel Brooks.