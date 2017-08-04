A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Evolution, From Gifting Suites to the Front Row

Markle, who is rumored to be half Jewish, made an appearance at the attends a UJA gala in New York in 2015.

She's always been a serious supporter of Marchesa. Here she is posing with the designers in 2014.

Sitting in the front row during the Tracy Reese show in 2014. She certainly moved on from the gifting suites.

Actresses Sarah Rafferty, Meghan Markle with Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty and producer Suzanne Todd at the ELLE's Women in Television Celebration at Soho House in 2013. Busy Phillips, the Modern Family cast, Nicole Richie, and Kiernan Shipka also attended.

Markle went boho chic for an appearance at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party hosted by Essie and Audi at her old unofficial haunt, the Chateau Marmont, in 2013.

The Suits star at the DirecTV Beach Bowl at the Gansevoort Hotel in 2014, creating some serious #sponcon.

Spotted at the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont way back in 2010, seriously plotting her swag bag.













Before Meghan Markle was poised to become royalty, and ready to replace acting with more philanthropic endeavors, she was just another up and coming actress with a side hustle (her lifestyle blog, obviously). When the Northwestern grad first began attending events, she wasn’t exactly high on the totem pole of Hollywood royalty.

Now, her style has evolved, befitting someone regal, and her fitted A-line dresses wouldn’t look out of place on Kate Middleton. Still, there’s something to be said for her earlier looks and the events she wore them to—instead of attending royal weddings and jetting to Norway like a Bachelor contestant, she was most at home in off-brand gifting suites.

Over the years, Markle moved on from going to those NYFW gifting suites to sitting front row at shows. She has been particularly fond of Marchesa (they also design wedding gowns) and Herve Leger’s bandage dresses, and was most often spotted in some variation of hot pink, with a particular affinity for the aforementioned going out dresses.

In honor of her 36th birthday today, scroll through her photos over the years to see how her many appearances began to change once she was linked to Prince Harry.