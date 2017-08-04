A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Evolution, From Gifting Suites to the Front Row

See how Prince Harry's girlfriend has evolved over time, just in time for her 36th birthday

By 08/04/17 1:54pm
Spotted at the Some Kind-a Gorgeous Style and Beauty Lounge at the Chateau Marmont way back in 2010, seriously plotting her swag bag.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Benefit Cosmetics
Racking up the swag bags at a pre-Emmy gifting lounge in 2009.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
The Northwestern grad wears a hot pink dress best suited for a high school Homecoming dance to a 2012 ball in Toronto, where she films Suits.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
The Suits star at the DirecTV Beach Bowl at the Gansevoort Hotel in 2014, creating some serious #sponcon.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for DirecTV
Markle went boho chic for an appearance at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party hosted by Essie and Audi at her old unofficial haunt, the Chateau Marmont, in 2013.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Actresses Sarah Rafferty, Meghan Markle with Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty and producer Suzanne Todd at the ELLE's Women in Television Celebration at Soho House in 2013. Busy Phillips, the Modern Family cast, Nicole Richie, and Kiernan Shipka also attended.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE
The actress played sports with Leo's ex Nina Agdal, Serena Williams and Pretty Little Liars star/doppelgänger Shay Mitchell.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DirecTV
Markle poses with celebrity pals, including Chrissy Teigen, at the Beach Bowl in 2014.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DirecTV
Markle and Petra Nemcova at the Herve Leger By Max Azria show in 2014.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
Sitting in the front row during the Tracy Reese show in 2014. She certainly moved on from the gifting suites.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
She's always been a serious supporter of Marchesa. Here she is posing with the designers in 2014.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ShopStyle
Markle, who is rumored to be half Jewish, made an appearance at the attends a UJA gala in New York in 2015.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
By 2015, Markle had become the true celebrity she is today.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Before Meghan Markle was poised to become royalty, and ready to replace acting with more philanthropic endeavors, she was just another up and coming actress with a side hustle (her lifestyle blog, obviously). When the Northwestern grad first began attending events, she wasn’t exactly high on the totem pole of Hollywood royalty.

Now, her style has evolved, befitting someone regal, and her fitted A-line dresses wouldn’t look out of place on Kate Middleton. Still, there’s something to be said for her earlier looks and the events she wore them to—instead of attending royal weddings and jetting to Norway like a Bachelor contestant, she was most at home in off-brand gifting suites.

Over the years, Markle moved on from going to those NYFW gifting suites to sitting front row at shows. She has been particularly fond of Marchesa (they also design wedding gowns) and Herve Leger’s bandage dresses, and was most often spotted in some variation of hot pink, with a particular affinity for the aforementioned going out dresses.

In honor of her 36th birthday today, scroll through her photos over the years to see how her many appearances began to change once she was linked to Prince Harry.

