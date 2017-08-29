Work Remotely From These Miami Wi-Fi Hot Spots

Not a big fan of the traditional 9 to 5? You’re in good company. According to the most recent report by the Freelancer’s Union, 53 million Americans are freelancing in some capacity. That’s nearly 34 percent of the country’s entire workforce. Meanwhile, the Kauffman Index of Entrepreneurship revealed that in 2017, Miami ranks number one of U.S. metro areas with the highest number of workers engaging in business startup activity, leapfrogging over Austin, which topped the list last year. If these entrepreneurs aren’t sitting in a corner office, then where are they?

Non-traditional offices are trending high for those working on their own clock. Even though working from home sounds like a dream for many, an outside office can offer creative inspiration, human interaction, and space away from the damn fridge (so we don’t just eat all day!). The key elements for a place to work remotely are good fuel (the food and drink), access (you want a space that’s open to the public for meetings, meet-ups, and even networking potential), and most importantly: a strong wifi connection. Here are the top Miami spots for the entrepreneurial and freelance workforce looking for spaces to post up and get down to business.

Coffee Shops

Panther Coffee Miami Beach: This Miami-based specialty coffee roaster, retailer and wholesaler has three prime locations in Miami Beach, Wynwood and Coconut Grove. The Miami Beach location really is like a neighborhood gathering, where, if you’re a local, you’re sure to run in to someone you know. With plenty of seating indoor and out, including couches on which to lounge, this is a great spot if you’re looking to convene an informal meeting. It also has plenty of nooks and crannies for when you want to knuckle down into serious concentration mode.

Angelina’s Coffee & Juice: In addition to the free Wi-Fi, Angelina’s has some of the freshest and best tasting juices on the mainland of Miami (try the Rhythm In The Beets). You can order from their walk-up window, or settle in to a corner with your laptop to tackle those emails. With a view that overlooks the green landscape in the bustling shopping center of Midtown, there’s plenty of indoor or outdoor seating.

Smood Organic Café – Wynwood: This health-conscious, contemporary and clean cafe is located in the center of hipster haven, Wynwood. Capitalizing on the wellness trend and entrepreneurial mindset of Miami, Dr. Smood serves only organic, kosher, and non-GMO juices, snacks, and coffee, featuring an array of tonics to fuel, cleanse, detox and nourish. The Wynwood Cafe is their flagship, located in a converted gallery space, offering floor-to-ceiling windows and light for plenty of creative inspiration to shine in. Like being in your own design-friendly living room, the cozy, warm vibes make it easy to get lost in a days’ work.

Books & Books Stores and Cafés: In the age of book stores disappearing, as the digital era takes over (ahem, you’re reading this article from where? Exactly), it’s refreshing to find a hybrid bookshop and cafe spot with enough space for you to post up in. Found only in Miami, there are three locations in the southern Florida area where you can park your mobile work-camp. Along with coffee and the typical bakery goods, Books & Books Cafés have a full menu of food and wine as well, just in case your work session goes into the evening hours.

Pasión del Cielo Coffee Midtown: Take a trip around the coffee belt with roasts and brews available from some of the best places to grow coffee in the world. Pasión del Cielo boasts roasts from Costa Rica, Hawaii, Brazil, Kenya, and more. There are long tables with high chairs against the lining the windows of this spot, and ample space. With solid Wi-Fi and friendly staff, it’s a great space to have a meeting, work solo, or hop on a call.

Hotels

1 Hotel : With its eco-chic mission and aesthetic, 1 Hotel takes full advantage of the spaciousness of its lobby. Imagine West Elm and Anthropologie met and had an eco-inspired baby. You’re surrounded by natural woods, living walls of plant-life, and low-slung couches. With hassle-free Wi-Fi (no password needed), you can grab a drink at the Tom Collins bar for an evening meeting, or select from the coffees, teas, fresh juices, pre-made salads and lunch entrees from Nativ Made.

Hipster-chic with a chill, island vibe, The Standard Hotel, Miami Beach is a little paradise sanctuary located on the Venetian Islands. Dog-friendly and more flip-flops than high heels, members can enjoy full access of to use of the spa, hamam (keep it professional, people), lobby, grassy patios with hammocks, and pool. Non-members can join for a day pass, or just grab a bit from either of their cafe or outdoor Lido Restaurant, which is perfect for a business meeting where you want to impress your guest with one of the South Beach ocean views. Market at The Edition Hotel: A food hall-inspired dining destination in the heart of Miami Beach, The Edition’s stunning, spacious entrance and wrap-around driveway will have you in the money-making mindset in a heartbeat. Grab a coffee, a fresh-pressed juice, or stay for a meal. With Wi-Fi throughout the entire lobby, come in casual business attire or beach-chic ready for this slightly more upscale locale.

Community Work Spaces:

Büro: This coworking space is great for the Miami local. Büro has five vibrantly structured locations in the Miami-Dade county. Hitting all the buzzing neighborhoods, you can find a space to pitch up shop in South Beach, MiMo, Coconut Grove, Midtown and South Miami. The cool feature of being local, as a member, you also get access to a range of discounts to hotels, restaurants, health clubs, and other service providers in the area. Sweet payback!