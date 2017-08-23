See Inside Miley Cyrus’ New 33-Acre Tennessee Farm

The pop star paid $5.8 million for the farmhouse-style property

By 08/23/17 8:00am
Miley Cyrus just purchased a 33-acre property in Franklin, Tennessee. Scroll through to see inside.
Fridrich & Clark
The pop star paid $5.8 million for the home.
Fridrich & Clark
She grew up right nearby.
Fridrich & Clark
The kitchen has sleek new appliances as well as a center island.
Fridrich & Clark
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a pool and spa outside.
Fridrich & Clark
The house is at the end of a long, dirt road.
Fridrich & Clark
The house was built just a few years ago, in 2014.
Fridrich & Clark
Advertisement
Advertisement
Multiple rooms have wooden ceilings.
Fridrich & Clark
The house is approximately 20 miles away from Nashville.
Fridrich & Clark
There is an additional barn-like structure on the property.
Fridrich & Clark
Advertisement
Advertisement
She paid a touch under the $5.9 million the home was listed for.
Fridrich & Clark
There are exposed beams downstairs.
Fridrich & Clark
There are multiple stacked stone fireplaces.
Fridrich & Clark
Advertisement
Advertisement
The house is comprised of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Fridrich & Clark
The home is 6,689 square feet.
Fridrich & Clark
Perhaps she's planning on visiting her hometown a bit more.
Fridrich & Clark
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cyrus already owns at least three homes in California.
Fridrich & Clark
There are already plenty of rocking chairs and outdoor furniture on the porch.
Fridrich & Clark
It's all very cozy.
Fridrich & Clark
Advertisement
Advertisement
The secluded home has a storm shelter inside.
Fridrich & Clark
Slideshow | List
- / 20

Miley Cyrus doesn’t need to worry about getting homesick, as now she can go back and visit her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee whenever she wants. Cyrus, who is now reengaged to Liam Hemsworth, doled out $5.8 million for a massive property right near where she grew up.

Cyrus’ new farmhouse-style two-story home was built in 2014, and spans 6,689 square feet, per the listing from Fridrich & Clark.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home includes an eat-in kitchen, wet bar, two fireplaces and even an elevator, perhaps for if the stairs are simply too strenuous one day.

Miley Cyrus. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Cyrus paid a touch under the $5.9 million listing price for the house, which is located just off of Hillsboro Road.

The home is bedecked in lots of stacked stone, wooden beamed ceilings and exposed brick, and there’s a charming porch that wraps around the abode. The secluded, über private property is entered via a private road, and there’s also a barn-style structure on the 33.5-acre property.

Outside, there’s a stone-trimmed pool with a diving board as well as a spa. Aside from the many outdoor entertaining and dining areas on the main level, there’s also a large terrace on the second floor.

Cyrus, who will turn 25 in November, is amassing quite the collection of luxury homes. She already owns a horse farm, complete with a vineyard, in Hidden Hills, as well as a residence in Studio City and a four-bedroom beach house in Malibu. And now, she can add this farmhouse to portfolio.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page