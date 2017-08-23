See Inside Miley Cyrus’ New 33-Acre Tennessee Farm

There are already plenty of rocking chairs and outdoor furniture on the porch.

Cyrus already owns at least three homes in California.

The house is comprised of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

She paid a touch under the $5.9 million the home was listed for.

There is an additional barn-like structure on the property.

The house was built just a few years ago, in 2014.

The house is at the end of a long, dirt road.

The kitchen has sleek new appliances as well as a center island.

Miley Cyrus just purchased a 33-acre property in Franklin, Tennessee. Scroll through to see inside.

















Miley Cyrus doesn’t need to worry about getting homesick, as now she can go back and visit her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee whenever she wants. Cyrus, who is now reengaged to Liam Hemsworth, doled out $5.8 million for a massive property right near where she grew up.

Cyrus’ new farmhouse-style two-story home was built in 2014, and spans 6,689 square feet, per the listing from Fridrich & Clark.

The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home includes an eat-in kitchen, wet bar, two fireplaces and even an elevator, perhaps for if the stairs are simply too strenuous one day.

Cyrus paid a touch under the $5.9 million listing price for the house, which is located just off of Hillsboro Road.

The home is bedecked in lots of stacked stone, wooden beamed ceilings and exposed brick, and there’s a charming porch that wraps around the abode. The secluded, über private property is entered via a private road, and there’s also a barn-style structure on the 33.5-acre property.

Outside, there’s a stone-trimmed pool with a diving board as well as a spa. Aside from the many outdoor entertaining and dining areas on the main level, there’s also a large terrace on the second floor.

Cyrus, who will turn 25 in November, is amassing quite the collection of luxury homes. She already owns a horse farm, complete with a vineyard, in Hidden Hills, as well as a residence in Studio City and a four-bedroom beach house in Malibu. And now, she can add this farmhouse to portfolio.