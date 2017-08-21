The #MillennialPinkParty Offered Endless Instagram Opportunities















Toby and Larry Milstein threw the most millennial party of the summer this weekend in Montauk, complete with coconuts courtesy of Bumble and a plethora of Funboy floats to strike the ultimate Instagram pose. But the #MillennialPinkParty wasn’t just about getting a few solid photos before summer officially ends—the brother and sister duo behind the event raised $15,000 for the Human Rights Campaign, a cause they’re both staunch supporters of.

For a late summer fête in the Hamptons, there were plenty of influential appearances. Designer Andrew Warren, the Kris Jenner of the Snap Pack and Tiffany Trump’s constant companion, was spotted shimmying with his shimmery cast on. Warren’s Instagram account has accrued almost 100,000 followers with his snaps of floats and friends like Lindsay Lohan. Unfortunately, he was injured at Surf Lodge earlier this summer, after a heroic scuffle with a flamingo float. Post-party, he made his triumphant return to Surf, alongside friends Peter Brant Jr. and Danielle Naftali.

“The party’s really fun—obviously, who doesn’t love a pink theme?” Warren asked. “It was my first time facing a flamingo float again—but this time I was ready with my Mariah Carey-inspired sling, which might have blinded more people than the eclipse,” he jested as he posed with a float. Princess Noor Pahlavi was spotted nearby, camped out under a blush colored tent. The recent Georgetown grad is the daughter of Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran, and the granddaughter of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

On-brand, millennial pink moments abounded. Jars by Dani doled out desserts topped with neon sprinkles and Funboy floats reigned supreme. Twenty-somethings frolicked in a kiddie pool full of beach balls and took Boomerangs with floating balloons, all while clutching their coconuts. The rest of the crowd sipped on summer water and made sure to grab Coveteur gift bags, stocked with beauty products in the hue of the party’s theme.

But the real purpose of the day spent at the Breakers Montauk was to give back through donations to the Human Rights Campaign, a cause the siblings care deeply about. “The outpouring of interest and support for the inaugural Millennial Pink Party signals the possibilities for a similar philanthropic endeavor,” Larry told the Observer. “It became even more clear to us on Saturday that this cohort is deeply passionate about issues of equality and progress, and that we also welcome opportunities to connect person-to-person with like-minded minded peers and leaders.”

“We are excited to make the Millennial Pink Party an annual Hamptons tradition, tapping into this unique opportunity to galvanize our peers for a cause as important as the Human Rights Campaign,” his sister Toby said, offering a preview of next year’s can’t-miss philanthropic event.