The #MillennialPinkParty Offered Endless Instagram Opportunities

Larry and Toby Milstein raised $15,000 for the Human Rights Campaign at the Breakers MTK

By 08/21/17 2:19pm
Hosts Larry Milstein and Justin Mikita.
Instagram
Princess Noor Pahlavi, daughter of of Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran, with Sam Kevitch.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Julius Barnathan, Larry Milstein, Peter Brant Jr., Danielle Naftali, Andrew Warren and Julia Moshy.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Maxwell Whittington-Cooper strikes a pose with a Bumble drink.
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Toby Milstein and HRC board member Justin Mikita.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
The party was sponsored by Bumble, Jars by Dani and Coveteur.
Instagram
Plenty of Funboy floats were on display at the Breakers Montauk.
Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Model Jimmy Pezzino strikes a pose.
Instagram
Andrew Warren with Danielle Naftali.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Observer contributor Zach Weiss wearing vintage Lilly Pulitzer.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Style blogger sisters Sophie and Charlotte Bickley.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Uma Bates embraces pink shorts.
Instagram
Millennials Arielle Siboni and Rachel Kushnick snap a photo.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Larry Milstein, Natalie Jackson and Andrew Warren, wearing his Mariah Carey-inspired sling after a recent Surf Lodge incident.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Model Jimmy Pezzino poses with friends.
Jimmy Pezzino
Larry Milstein with Charlotte Bickley.
Hunter Abrams/BFA
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Toby and Larry Milstein threw the most millennial party of the summer this weekend in Montauk, complete with coconuts courtesy of Bumble and a plethora of Funboy floats to strike the ultimate Instagram pose. But the #MillennialPinkParty wasn’t just about getting a few solid photos before summer officially ends—the brother and sister duo behind the event raised $15,000 for the Human Rights Campaign, a cause they’re both staunch supporters of.

For a late summer fête in the Hamptons, there were plenty of influential appearances. Designer Andrew Warren, the Kris Jenner of the Snap Pack and Tiffany Trump’s constant companion, was spotted shimmying with his shimmery cast on. Warren’s Instagram account has accrued almost 100,000 followers with his snaps of floats and friends like Lindsay Lohan. Unfortunately, he was injured at Surf Lodge earlier this summer, after a heroic scuffle with a flamingo float. Post-party, he made his triumphant return to Surf, alongside friends Peter Brant Jr. and Danielle Naftali.

“The party’s really fun—obviously, who doesn’t love a pink theme?” Warren asked. “It was my first time facing a flamingo float again—but this time I was ready with my Mariah Carey-inspired sling, which might have blinded more people than the eclipse,” he jested as he posed with a float. Princess Noor Pahlavi was spotted nearby, camped out under a blush colored tent. The recent Georgetown grad is the daughter of Reza Pahlavi, the Crown Prince of Iran, and the granddaughter of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Hosts Justin Mikita, Toby Milstein and Larry Milstein. Hunter Abrams/BFA

On-brand, millennial pink moments abounded. Jars by Dani doled out desserts topped with neon sprinkles and Funboy floats reigned supreme. Twenty-somethings frolicked in a kiddie pool full of beach balls and took Boomerangs with floating balloons, all while clutching their coconuts. The rest of the crowd sipped on summer water and made sure to grab Coveteur gift bags, stocked with beauty products in the hue of the party’s theme.

But the real purpose of the day spent at the Breakers Montauk was to give back through donations to the Human Rights Campaign, a cause the siblings care deeply about. “The outpouring of interest and support for the inaugural Millennial Pink Party signals the possibilities for a similar philanthropic endeavor,” Larry told the Observer. “It became even more clear to us on Saturday that this cohort is deeply passionate about issues of equality and progress, and that we also welcome opportunities to connect person-to-person with like-minded minded peers and leaders.”

“We are excited to make the Millennial Pink Party an annual Hamptons tradition, tapping into this unique opportunity to galvanize our peers for a cause as important as the Human Rights Campaign,” his sister Toby said, offering a preview of next year’s can’t-miss philanthropic event.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page