Mykonos Now Has the Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in All of Europe

Mykonos is definitely not lacking in beach clubs and party spots. The Greek island is one of the most visited summer destinations, just in case you missed the endless posts of rosé and sunsets by the Aegean Sea on Instagram.

And now the picturesque Greek island is home to the largest saltwater swimming pool in all of Europe—the pool is 22,600 square feet, filled with 222,000 gallons of water.

Sunset rules with @dinomagis and @diegoboneta @santannamykonos 👌🏼 A post shared by SantAnna (@santannamykonos) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

It’s part of the newly opened SantAnna beachfront resort, which is on Paranga Beach on the southern coast of Mykonos. It’s the result of the partnership between Nice n Easy Restaurant Group’s Dimitris Christoforidis chef and Christos Athanasiadis, as well as a group of investors.

Not that the pool is the only luxe feature you’ll find at SantAnna, a “multi-experiential beachfront retreat,” as the entire complex spans over 100,000 square feet. Architecture firm ASPA S.A. designed the resort, along with Liberty Construction and Development. There’s a 57,000-square-foot full-service pool side area, along with 28,000 square feet of beachside lounges and cabanas.

On a Tuesday 🎶 morning bliss @santannamykonos 📷: @liaigam A post shared by SantAnna (@santannamykonos) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

“Mykonos is known the world over as a vibrant summer destination among jetsetters and discerning travelers, but we found a need to cater to a more diverse and inclusive clientele,” Christoforidis said in a release. “We want to offer an equally lively atmosphere but in a more laid back, chic environment, not only for revelers, but families, groups and single guests alike. SantAnna aims to redefine Mykonos as a destination beyond its posh party reputation,” he said.

And of course, there are the restaurants. Athanasiadis is known for being one of the original organic farm-to-table chefs in Greece, and the restaurants at SantAnna are also well aware of their celeb clientele and the desire for custom culinary experiences that take into account the need for vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and dairy free options. The menus in the 300-person restaurant use locally sourced ingredients, focusing on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a detailed wine list. There’s also a 45-person sushi and raw bar, as well as three bars with bespoke craft cocktail menus.

Life needs cocktails 🍹 #sip @santannamykonos A post shared by SantAnna (@santannamykonos) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Along with custom spa services, a salon and gym, there’s some amazing shopping, just in case you forgot something on your trip over. The shops there include lines of Mykonos inspired jewelry and purses, as well as Greek luxury jewelers. It’s not solely Greek designers, as international brans like Fleur du Mal, Ina Soltani and Del Rio London are also stocked there.

The entire place is peak Instagram fodder, and it’s only open seasonally, so your last chance to check it out will be in October—perhaps it’s time to book a late-season trip to Mykonos.