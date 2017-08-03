Mykonos Now Has the Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in All of Europe

And of course it's all peak Instagram material

By 08/03/17 12:43pm
SantAnna beach resort just opened up in Mykonos. Scroll through to see inside the luxe spot.
Johnny Panopoulos
The entire space spans over 100,000 square feet.
Johnny Panopoulos
It's on Paranga Beach.
Johnny Panopoulos
It's home of Europe's largest saltwater pool.
Johnny Panopoulos
Advertisement
Advertisement
The resort opened this summer.
Johnny Panopoulos
There are multiple bars with craft cocktail menus.
Johnny Panopoulos
The shops at SantAnna are carefully curated.
Johnny Panopoulos
Advertisement
Advertisement
The stores include both Greek merchandise and imported brands.
Johnny Panopoulos
There are multiple dining options.
Johnny Panopoulos
A peek at the VIP island.
Johnny Panopoulos
Advertisement
Advertisement
The restaurant at SantAnna.
Johnny Panopoulos
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Mykonos is definitely not lacking in beach clubs and party spots. The Greek island is one of the most visited summer destinations, just in case you missed the endless posts of rosé and sunsets by the Aegean Sea on Instagram.

And now the picturesque Greek island is home to the largest saltwater swimming pool in all of Europe—the pool is 22,600 square feet, filled with 222,000 gallons of water.

Sunset rules with @dinomagis and @diegoboneta @santannamykonos 👌🏼

A post shared by SantAnna (@santannamykonos) on

It’s part of the newly opened SantAnna beachfront resort, which is on Paranga Beach on the southern coast of Mykonos. It’s the result of the partnership between Nice n Easy Restaurant Group’s Dimitris Christoforidis chef and Christos Athanasiadis, as well as a group of investors.

Not that the pool is the only luxe feature you’ll find at SantAnna, a “multi-experiential beachfront retreat,” as the entire complex spans over 100,000 square feet. Architecture firm ASPA S.A. designed the resort, along with Liberty Construction and Development. There’s a 57,000-square-foot full-service pool side area, along with 28,000 square feet of beachside lounges and cabanas.

On a Tuesday 🎶 morning bliss @santannamykonos 📷: @liaigam

A post shared by SantAnna (@santannamykonos) on

“Mykonos is known the world over as a vibrant summer destination among jetsetters and discerning travelers, but we found a need to cater to a more diverse and inclusive clientele,” Christoforidis said in a release. “We want to offer an equally lively atmosphere but in a more laid back, chic environment, not only for revelers, but families, groups and single guests alike. SantAnna aims to redefine Mykonos as a destination beyond its posh party reputation,” he said.

And of course, there are the restaurants. Athanasiadis is known for being one of the original organic farm-to-table chefs in Greece, and the restaurants at SantAnna are also well aware of their celeb clientele and the desire for custom culinary experiences that take into account the need for vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and dairy free options. The menus in the 300-person restaurant use locally sourced ingredients, focusing on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a detailed wine list. There’s also a 45-person sushi and raw bar, as well as three bars with bespoke craft cocktail menus.

Life needs cocktails 🍹 #sip @santannamykonos

A post shared by SantAnna (@santannamykonos) on

Along with custom spa services, a salon and gym, there’s some amazing shopping, just in case you forgot something on your trip over. The shops there include lines of Mykonos inspired jewelry and purses, as well as Greek luxury jewelers. It’s not solely Greek designers, as international brans like Fleur du Mal, Ina Soltani and Del Rio London are also stocked there.

The entire place is peak Instagram fodder, and it’s only open seasonally, so your last chance to check it out will be in October—perhaps it’s time to book a late-season trip to Mykonos.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page