Netflix Partners With ‘Jesus Camp’ Directors for Hasidic Judaism Feature ‘One of Us’

It doesn’t matter that Netflix is staring down the barrel of a $20 billion debt, the streaming service is going to bring you exclusive content whether it can pay for it or not!

Variety is reporting that Netflix has teamed with the Academy Award-nominated creatives behind the 2006 documentary Jesus Camp on One of Us, a glimpse into the culture of Hasidic Judaism. Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady will co-direct as they did on Jesus Camp and, according to the outlet, Netflix will fund an awards push. They want that gold statue after getting a taste at this year’s Oscars with the Best Documentary Short-winning The White Helmets.

The documentary feature centers around three Hasidic Jews whose choice to leave the Orthodox lifestyle threatens their home lives and even their safety in one case. Similar to Jesus Camp, which looked at a subset of the evangelical Christian community, One of Us will present a little-seen view of the Jewish culture, Variety reports.

“Ten years after making Jesus Camp we return to another fascinating world anchored in belief and belonging,” the filmmakers said in a joint statement. “Our main subjects may be leaving the intense strictures of the ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish community, but they’re also grappling with a universal human dilemma: that the cost of freedom can also mean losing the only community they’ve ever known.”

Jesus Camp boasts an impressive 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since their Oscar-worthy turn in 2006, Ewing and Grady have been busy. They worked on the 2012 documentary Detropia, which examined Detroit’s economic tumble and last year’s critically acclaimed Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews.

Netflix, meanwhile, has been lauded for its diverse documentary releases such as The Square, What Happened, Miss Simone? and 13th.