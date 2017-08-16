NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Going All Out on Trump

In provocative comments, Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for governor, went so far as to compare the political climate fostered by President Trump to the rise of Nazi Germany. Murphy said the racial violence hit home as a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, and said people should be worried about the Trump administration.

He wasn’t the only New Jersey politician to weigh in. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6) called on Trump to fire three White House aides — chief strategist Steve Bannon, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and staffer Sebastian Gorka — who have been accused of associating with white nationalists.

But Murphy by far has been one of the most sharply critical Democrats of the president in the wake of the deadly violence this weekend at a white supremacist demonstration. Murphy over the weekend also suggested Trump was inciting people to commit violence, and it’s not the first time he makes the Nazi comparison.

Quote of the Day: “It’s a slippery slope. People think all of the sudden these things — there was a quantum moment, and it wasn’t. It was economic, societal chaos and it grew over time and people didn’t see it coming and then when they finally figured it out they couldn’t catch the train. And we should all be very concerned about that in our leadership right now.” – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.

Murphy to Fundraise With Norcross at DGA Event

George Norcross and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy will be teaming up for a fundraiser next month for the Democratic Governors Association, which is expected to play a prominent role in this year’s race for New Jersey governor.

Murphy Makes Oblique Comparison Between Trump and Nazi Germany

Phil Murphy, the Democratic nominee for New Jersey governor, attacked President Trump on Wednesday for his two-day delay in condemning white supremacist groups after racial violence in Virginia and warned of a political environment in the United States similar to the one that led to the rise of Nazi Germany.

Frank Pallone Calls on Trump to Fire Bannon, Gorka, Miller

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6) on Tuesday called on President Trump to fire three White House aides — chief strategist Steve Bannon, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and staffer Sebastian Gorka — following a violent clash between white nationalist protesters and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., this weekend.

Christie’s Lottery-Pension Fix ‘Slightly Credit Positive,’ Moody’s Says

New Jersey’s transfer of lottery revenue to its cash-starved pension system is a modest but positive financial move that decreases the risk of state officials skipping pension payments in the future, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report last week.

NJ Lawmakers Plan to Bond Millions for Vocational Schools

New Jersey lawmakers will be asking voters to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in new bonds for vocational and technical schools in November 2018, part of an effort to create pipeline between students and New Jersey manufacturing companies looking for skilled employees.

NJ Transparency Law Poised for 21st Century Makeover

On the heels of several important decisions in the New Jersey courts, the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee has advanced long awaited legislation to amend state’s Open Public Records Act. The bill (S1046) aims to improve and modernize the statute, while also boosting transparency.

At candidates forum, both Murphy and Guadagno look to Massachusetts

The Boston Globe may have just published an article that drew outrage for its use of New Jersey stereotypes, but New Jersey’s two leading candidates for governor on Tuesday had nothing but good things to say about Massachusetts.

Republican Running for N.J. Governor Vows to Cap Property-Tax Increases

Kim Guadagno, the Republican nominee to run for New Jersey governor, is staking her underdog campaign on a big promise: She says she won’t run for re-election unless she is able to lower property taxes in her first term.

Real Property Tax Reform Closest Thing Guadagno Has To A Real Chance

While candidates always enter a campaign with political baggage, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s quest to succeed Christie is freighted with more than her share.

Renewed Threat of Oil, Gas Drilling Off NJ

A lot sooner than they expected, coastal advocates find themselves in a new fight to prevent oil and gas drilling off the Jersey Shore.

N.J. Senate plans override of oil train bill that railroads opposed and Christie vetoed

The New Jersey Senate is expected to attempt an override of Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of an oil train safety bill, which he issued last month after the state’s three largest railroads directly urged him to reject the bill.

J&J CEO won’t quit Trump advisory council over Charlottesville remarks

The head of Johnson & Johnson will stay on an advisory panel to President Donald Trump, breaking with other labor and industry leaders who’ve left the group over the president’s response to the weekend’s white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump aims new barb against Jersey CEO who left White House group in protest

As two other corporate chief executives followed Kenneth C. Frazier of Merck & Co. and quit the American Manufacturing Council in protest, President Donald Trump accused them of grandstanding and said others were ready to take their places.

What N.J. school aid reductions could mean for credit ratings

The $31 million reduction in state aid to a group of New Jersey school districts will likely have limited credit impact, but districts aren’t entirely safe from being hit with a downgrade, according to a major rating agency.

Gov. Christie: Don’t leave your pets outside in bad weather, NJ

New Jerseyans will need to keep their pets indoors when it’s nasty outside.

