NJ Politics Digest: Rally to Override of Christie’s Oil Train Veto

NJ Senator Jim Whelan, Former Atlantic City Mayor, Dies at 68

Jim Whelan, a longtime political leader who represented Atlantic City as councilman, mayor, assemblyman and state senator, died on Tuesday. He was 68.

First 10 Jurors Chosen for Menendez Trial

Jury selection kicked off on Tuesday for the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat facing charges that he accepted bribes from his top donor, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, in exchange for favors.

Activists, lawmakers rally for override of Christie’s oil train veto

Community activists and state and local officials rallied Tuesday in Teaneck in support of overriding Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of an oil train transparency bill, which if successful would be the first in his two terms in office.

Abbe Lowell faces his toughest challenge yet in Menendez trial

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell, who has emerged as a fixture in criminal cases involving high-profile Washington politicians, is staring down one of his toughest challenges yet: helping a sitting United States senator beat a slew of federal bribery charges.

Booker, Menendez question Trump decision on rule for drivers

The engineer of a New Jersey Transit train traveling at more than twice the speed limit when it smashed into Hoboken Terminal last September was diagnosed last with sleep apnea. After the accident, the U.S. Transportation Department drafted a rule requiring railroads and trucking companies to test employees for sleep apnea if symptoms were observed…But under President Donald Trump, federal officials withdrew the proposed rule, leading U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) to seek an explanation.

Murphy Blasts Christie’s Economic Record in NJ

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy said that Gov. Chris Christie lacks “any credibility on the economy,” a response to Monday statements made by Christie that Murphy’s plan to boost taxes $1.3 billion will increase costs for New Jersey’s middle class.

Do you have a right to bail? Critics attack N.J. bail overhaul enacted by Christie

In the first six months after New Jersey overhauled its criminal justice system in January, court officials say, just 17 defendants out of thousands of cases were given the option of posting bail while awaiting trial.

How N.J.’s most dangerous city is trying to stop police shootings

It was the middle of the night when Camden County Police Lt. Kevin Lutz got a text from one of the officers he trained.

Christie says Army-Navy will play at MetLife for 20th anniversary of 9/11

– Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday announced that the annual Army-Navy football game will be played in MetLife Stadium in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

On the bungled Trump transition, Christie can say ‘I told you so’

If he who laughs last laughs best, Chris Christie has to be having some of the best laughs of his life right about now.

N.J. reporter faces uproar over racially charged poetry

A local newspaper reporter’s poems criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and using the term “bigots in black face” to denounce critics of Confederate memorials are causing a stir in Jersey City and leading to calls for his dismissal.

