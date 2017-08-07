NJ Politics Digest: Trump’s New Jersey Vacation

President Trump is vacationing at his Bedminster golf club, and like almost everything else he does, his choice of New Jersey for 17-day getaway has sparked controversy.

A cliché-ridden Boston Globe article dubbed New Jersey “the land of spray tans” in mocking Trump for unwinding in the Garden State. New Jerseyans fumed over the story on social media. And a Rutgers professor noted New Jersey has a long history of being a presidential vacation destination.

Protestors are plotting creative ways to get attention during the president’s vacation. Gov. Chris Christie said he’d welcome Trump “with open arms” to his gubernatorial beach house, where we all know the governor likes to sunbathe. (In related vacation news, Christie is going overseas for 10 days with his family.)

For his part, Trump denies he’s on vacation. “Meetings and calls!” the president tweeted, though he greeted wedding guests at his golf club on Saturday.

Quote of the Day: “Look, the MTV show “Jersey Shore” did us no favors, and I think Viacom should have been fined by the Federal Trade Commission for misleading their viewers into thinking that the original ‘cast’ was populated by people from the Garden State.” — Rutgers professor Brian Phillips Murphy.

Guadagno’s Internal Poll Has Her Trailing Murphy by 9 Points

Kim Guadagno’s internal polling shows her 9 points behind Democrat Phil Murphy in the governor’s race. That’s not as bad as public polls have shown in recent months, but it is further evidence of her underdog status.

Stile: Murphy plays the inside game in picking Oliver as running mate

Democrat Phil Murphy’s selection last week of Sheila Oliver as his lieutenant governor candidate and running mate surprised no one.

Coverage of Russia grand jury investigation overblown, Christie says

Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday defended President Donald Trump amid reports that a special investigator has convened a federal grand jury to probe possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian efforts to undermine the 2016 election.

Christie: Trump welcome to stay at state-owned beach house

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump has a standing offer to stay at the state-owned beach house that Christie was sharply criticized for using during a state government shutdown.

So What If Trump Vacations in New Jersey?

Presidential vacations to New Jersey to escape the Washington swamp (the actual swamp, with mosquitos carrying yellow fever and malaria) in the summertime were not at all novel in Garfield’s day. Chief executives came to vacation in Elberon so often that the church on Ocean Avenue that hosted Garfield’s funeral is called the “Church of the Presidents” and is not far from Seven Presidents Park.

Trump’s trip to Bedminster prompts protesters to get creative

President Donald Trump’s lengthy planned vacation at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club will test the ingenuity of protesters hoping to disrupt his vacation — or at least take advantage of his presence to draw attention to their causes.

No Christie in Jersey for nearly 2 weeks?

New Jersey won’t have Gov. Chris Christie to kick around for another two weeks or so. Christie said he and his family are “sneaking in” a 10-day trip overseas before his oldest daughter heads back to college later this month for the “Christie family summer vacation.”

Gottheimer’s first big move: A smart deal on health care

Democrats woke up the morning after the 2016 election in a state of horror, wondering how the country they loved could possibly choose the Groper-in-Chief as the leader of the free world.

At least this guy is supporting Scott Garrett

A former colleague of Scott Garrett’s has come to his defense as members of the business community object to his nomination to run the Export-Import Bank.

Chris Christie claimed a reform was ‘good government.’ A grieving mother says it killed her son.

Since her 26-year-old son’s death, June Rodgers has focused her anger on New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and the state’s newly overhauled bail system.

Independent running for N.J. governor calls for merging towns and schools

Cutting property taxes is a perennial campaign promise in New Jersey, but an independent candidate for governor said that won’t happen until towns and school districts consolidate.

Editorial: Christie’s farcical opioid panel meets Trump’s sabotage

The President’s opioid commission, chaired by our governor, just released its first report. It has some very good, if not exactly original, ideas.

