Rolling Stones Guitarist Said No to Chemo She He Could Keep His Rock Star Hair

Being a rock star is a 24/7 head-to-toe job; every single little detail matters to perfect the rock star persona. You surely don’t reach that level of fame without a strong sense of commitment. But perhaps Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is too much of a rock star.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Wood revealed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in May. He also revealed that he declined chemotherapy because he wasn’t willing to risk the loss of his hair. That’s commitment.

“I’ve had a fight with a touch of lung cancer,” Wood said. “There was a week when everything hung in the balance and it could have been curtains — time to say goodbye. You never know what is going to happen.”

Wood, 70, explained that he underwent an operation to have part of his lung removed. However, he made it crystal clear that chemotherapy was not an option because “I wasn’t going to lose my hair.”

“This hair wasn’t going anywhere. I said, ‘No way,'” Wood said. “And I just kept the faith it would be all right. A week later they came back with the news that it hadn’t spread and I said, ‘Let’s get it out now.’ Just before I closed my eyes for the operation I looked at the doctor and said, ‘Let battle commence.'”

Wood was urged by family and 50 years of smoking to see a doctor shortly before the birth of his twin daughters last June.

“‘I had this thought at the back of my mind after I gave up smoking a year ago: ‘How can I have got through 50 years of chain-smoking — and all the rest of my bad habits — without something going on in there?’” the musician said.

On Sunday, Wood tweeted that he was “feeling great.”

Thank you for all your words of support today ~ I'm feeling great and ready to see you on the road next month 👍🎸🎸🎸https://t.co/qYMWrGpzpp — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 6, 2017

Get well soon, rock star.

The Rolling Stones are preparing to work on their first new original album in 12 years.