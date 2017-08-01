Sugar Paper Opened a Picture Perfect Store in Newport Beach

Co-founders Chelsea Shukov and Jamie Grobecker enlisted the same design firm they used for their flagship Brentwood store.

Los Angeles stationer Sugar Paper opened their second brick and mortar store, and it's just as chic as we imagined.











It’s easy to see why Sugar Paper has amassed a celebrity fanbase that includes Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lauren Conrad. The Los Angeles-based stationer, founded by Chelsea Shukov and Jamie Grobecker in 2003, includes a collection of products like custom stationery, planners, leather-bound notebooks, pens, candles and every single kind of card you could ever imagine, that are perfectly Instagrammable and Pinterest-worthy. Think gold-capped pens, notebooks patterned with gingham and stripes, monogrammed phone cases and stylish art prints.

They’ve collaborated with brands like J. Crew, Paperless Post, and Goop; and of course, Conrad touted their products on her own blog.

Their flagship store in the Brentwood Country Mart has just the LA atmosphere you’d imagine, letting the products take center stage while at the same time being just as fashionable as the goods the store stocks—it’s a minimalist design to go with the minimalist offerings. So when Shukov and Grobecker were designing the interiors for their new 550-square-foot space in Newport Beach in Lido Marina Village, they wanted to ensure to décor was in line with their picture-perfect brand.

For their brand’s second brick and mortar storefront at 3431 Via Oporto, the two founders enlisted Los Angeles-based interior design firm Studio LIFE.STYLE to help them create their new space; the same firm that helped design Sugar Paper’s Brentwood store and LA design studio. In fact, Studio LIFE.STYLE’s Shannon Wollack and Brittany Zwickl are actually longtime friends with Shukov and Grobecker.

“Opening a new location feels like a natural next step for the brand, as I grew up in Orange County and spent many summers sailing in Newport Harbor,” explained Shukov of their new store, which officially opened its doors July 16. “The ambiance of Lido Marina Village and this vibrant community aligns perfectly with the Sugar Paper customer.”

The custom cabinetry and molding give the store a “layered look,” while the white oak floors complement the white walls in order to exude a “fresh and subtle beach vibe,” added to by the patterned Serena & Lily pillows and golden pendant lighting. The gold accents throughout the mostly white store add a feminine spin to the clean aesthetic.

The Newport Beach store also has an in-store monogramming station, available exclusively at this location. It’s the first time Sugar Paper is offering same-day monogramming. There are items from Russell + Hazel, Rifle Paper Company and of course, treats from the ultimate trendy candy company, Sugarfina.

They did make sure to incorporate a more approachable and casual, laid back atmosphere to go with the Newport Beach locale, and they seem very happy with it. “Having a decade of experience in retail, we designed this store to specifically highlight our product in a way that properly tells the Sugar Paper story,” Grobecker said.