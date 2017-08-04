Surf Lodge and Sarah Chloe Jewelry Teamed Up for the Perfect Summer Collab

Dinner and music by @nancyatlas sounds like a perfect Wednesday night plan if you ask us 📷 @aestheticaly__pleasing__ A post shared by The Surf Lodge (@thesurflodge) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

It’s hard to find the perfect summer jewelry—you don’t want to walk around the beach decked out in baubles, but you still want a chic bracelet or classic earrings for when you head straight from day lounging in the sand to a night out.

That’s why Sarah Chloe Jewelry created a Summer Edit collection, which launches today exclusively on SarahChloe.com. The Summer Edit is a collaboration with The Surf Lodge—a perfect fit, considering the Montauk hot spot is known for it’s epic partnerships and stylish dinner parties.

“I feel so humbled to be able to collaborate with The Surf Lodge, a brand that has such a strong identity,” Sarah Chloe designer Zahava Ryzman said. “This collection is meant to be easy, chic jewelry that you can wear from the beach to a night out.”

Fans of Sarah Chloe Jewelry include Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Charlize Theron, just in case you need some inspo.

“We created jewelry that’s ‘beach ready,’ but still inspired by the culture at the Surf Lodge which is beachy, sexy and fun. Wear these pieces straight from Ditch Plains to The Surf Lodge,” Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cardoso agreed.

On Thursday, Surf Lodge served sunset cocktails and a dinner, of course, to celebrate the launch, where guests including Jenne Lombardo, Stephanie Seymour, Ben Watts and stylist Molly Dickenson gathered. Many arrived via Lincoln cars as a part of this summer’s Lincoln x Surf Lodge partnership, and those who stayed for dinner watched the sunset while dining on oysters, lobster, steak and fish, of course paired with rosé. The more adventurous ventured to the golden flamingo bowl for their summer water.

Happy birthday to our girl (and eternal #sarahchloegirl) @karliekloss! No one works a #sarahchloe personalized choker and Mickey Mouse mask on their birthday like you do! A post shared by S A R A H C H L O E (@sarahchloejewelry) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

The Sarah Chloe Jewelry Summer Edit collection is available in sterling silver and gold vermeil, and includes earrings, anklets, beaded medallions, rings and hoops. Now that we’re officially into August, it’s the ideal time to add a little something extra to your summer style—and to keep that summer look going all the way into fall.