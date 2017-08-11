Best Quotes From the Taylor Swift Trial

Taylor Swift has been in and out of court over the last few days for a trial stemming from an incident in which a radio DJ, David Mueller, allegedly grabbed her backside at a meet and greet in 2013. Following Swift’s allegations that he groped her, the DJ was fired from his job.

Mueller then sued Swift for “defamation” in a $3 million lawsuit, which Swift counter-sued for $1.

BuzzFeed’s Claudia Rosenbaum is reporting from the trial where she’s gathered a collection of strong quotes from Swift. Here are some of the best ones:

Swift said she is not critical of her bodyguard “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass. " https://t.co/RcgUKpLVFu — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass," said #TaylorSwift contradicting Mueller's testimony https://t.co/UumQt4HwGH — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she was open to the possibility that it was someone else. “He had a handful of my ass. I know it was him.” https://t.co/cTlI9QBSN5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

On Mueller's firing Swift said “I am not going to allow your my client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn’t.” https://t.co/266Rbh6wBg — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Swift’s mother Angela Swift reportedly said in court via Teen Vogue, “[Taylor] couldn’t believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked him for being there…it was just destroying her that she said that…as a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment.”