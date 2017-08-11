Best Quotes From the Taylor Swift Trial

Taylor Swift has been in and out of court over the last few days for a trial stemming from an incident in which a radio DJ, David Mueller, allegedly grabbed her backside at a meet and greet in 2013. Following Swift’s allegations that he groped her, the DJ was fired from his job.
Mueller then sued Swift for “defamation” in a $3 million lawsuit, which Swift counter-sued for $1.
BuzzFeed’s Claudia Rosenbaum is reporting from the trial where she’s gathered a collection of strong quotes from Swift. Here are some of the best ones:
Swift’s mother Angela Swift reportedly said in court via Teen Vogue, “[Taylor] couldn’t believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked him for being there…it was just destroying her that she said that…as a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment.”