It Looks Like Other MCU Heroes Will Be Popping Up in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The Thor franchise is without a doubt the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s weakest link; it’s really hard to make a God boring and yet somehow all that lightning hasn’t zapped us awake in two films. But the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok has a secret weapon in director Taika Waititi, whose Hunt for the Wilderpeople (go watch it on Hulu right now, we’ll wait) and What We Do in the Shadows are absolutely delightful and hilarious. Waititi is sure to infuse Ragnarok with an original flavor much like James Gunn did with the Guardians of the Galaxy and he’ll also benefit from having so many shiny toys at his disposal.

(Mild Spoiler Warning)

We already know that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will be joining the Asgardian in Ragnarok and the post-credits scene in Doctor Strange suggested that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme would be appearing as well. But thanks to a new Japanese trailer for Ragnarok, we get a little bit more to their interaction and it sounds like Strange has some important things to tell Thor.

“Thor, I sense a great change in your future,” Cumberbatch’s mystical character says. “Destiny has dire plans for you my friend.”

“I have dire plans for destiny,” Chris Hemsworth’s Thor responds.

It’s not much, but as the MCU becomes ever more connected, each character interaction takes on a greater importance. Based on these glimpses, it looks as if Strange will play some sort of crucial role in the film.

In that post-credits scene from Doctor Strange, Thor visits the Sorcerer Supreme at his Sanctum Sanctorum in New York City and asks for help locating his father Odin. Remember, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World (alternately titled Thor: The Worst Thor By Far) concludes with Loki taking Odin’s place on the throne of Asgard and fooling his brother by taking their father’s appearance. No one knows where Odin is or how Loki even survived yet again (death in the MCU is like smart character decisions in The Walking Dead—rare). This should be a fun little subplot amid the greater threats to the realm.

Thor: Ragnarok will hit theaters on November 3.