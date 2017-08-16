Trump Toasts Lew Eisenberg, New U.S. Ambassador, in Bedminster Bash

Trump unwinds with New Jersey Republicans amid fallout from Charlottesville.

By and 08/16/17 7:32pm
Lewis Eisenberg (left) and President Trump.
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
Lewis Eisenberg (left).
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
Lewis Eisenberg, left, and U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan.
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
From left, Judy Eisenberg, Lewis Eisenberg and U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan.
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
From left, state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr., Joe Plumeri and state Sen. Joe Kyrillos
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
State Sen. Joe Kyrillos, left, and Joe Plumeri.
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
Former New Jersey Govs. Christie Whitman and Tom Kean.
Courtesy of Ken Kurson
President Trump returned to his golf club in Bedminster on Wednesday night to toast Lewis Eisenberg, a former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey who was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Italy, according to photos obtained by Observer.

Eisenberg, a prominent financier and Republican fundraiser from Rumson, was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in a ceremony attended by many of the state’s Republican elite.

According to attendees, Trump seemed loose and gave a warm toast for Eisenberg — a top fundraiser for his campaign — seemingly taking the edge off at his Somerset County retreat on the day after he received heavy criticism from Democrats and Republicans for controversial comments about violent white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va.

On hand at the Bedminster bash was former Gov. Christie Whitman, a Republican who is close to Eisenberg but who has been harshly critical of Trump. Gov. Tom Kean and his son, state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Union), also attended, as did state Sen. Joe Kyrillos (R-Monmouth), an influential fundraiser for national Republicans.

Trump nominated Eisenberg to be U.S. ambassador to Italy in July and the Senate confirmed him by a voice vote Aug. 3. Sheridan noted that Eisenberg was chairman of the Port Authority during the Sept. 11 attacks and attended nearly every funeral for the 84 agency workers who were killed.

