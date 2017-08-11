Soft Serve: Uber Promised Customers Free Ice Cream but Didn’t Deliver

Uber has endured countless problems over the last few years, from sexism to sexual assault. And now it turns out they can’t even make ice cream delivery work.

This week the ride-sharing company announced its fifth annual Uber Ice Cream promotion. Uber would deliver free ice cream cones to 10 North American cities: New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Miami, Seattle, Dallas and Toronto.

Starting at 11 AM, users could open the Uber app and tap to request ice cream. Once they matched, Uber would send them frozen treats for up to five people. Customers would also receive a limited edition, collectible cone and punch card which they could bring to McDonald’s and use for one free soft serve cone every Friday from today through September 22.

Uber has boasted that it’s delivered over 200,000 treats to users since launching Uber Ice Cream in 2012. But judging from social media reactions, it looks like the fifth time wasn’t the charm.

Many customers said they either didn’t get an Uber Ice Cream pop-up in the app or that the pop-up showed that no ice cream was available because “all trucks are busy.” This happened no matter how many times they requested sweets.

WHERE IS MY ICE CREAM 😭😭😭 I opened the app, I'm in #Toronto and no pop-up 😭 — Qui-Gon Jaan (@Kujinsu) August 11, 2017

.@uber this is where I'd put my cone… IF I HAD ONE #UberIceCream pic.twitter.com/zek43QY20S — Melissa O (@watTheMEL) August 11, 2017

Why no ice cream in midtown NYC 😭 pic.twitter.com/F4lyu4flG8 — Rudy G (@DouradoNYC) August 11, 2017

Is anyone getting #UberIceCream? Seems like it's unavailable EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/eVUsmbyUCc — Sheetal Kotha Saha (@Shee_talk) August 11, 2017

Everywhere is right. Not great marketing if 99.9% of your customers are disappointed. — SodiumHydroxide (@SodiumHydroxide) August 11, 2017

Next time I see 'no ice cream available', Uber is going to be met with fire & fury like the world has never seen #TO #ubericecream #dracarys — JP (@julahp) August 11, 2017

When @Uber 's promise of #UberIceCream temporarily made you excited but their inability to deliver makes you hate them more pic.twitter.com/I4IPH4VAPa — Haley Turner (@haleyanneturner) August 11, 2017

When #UberIceCream won't deliver to you after you've been trying for 2 hours pic.twitter.com/6hqdZMJIYX — Taylor Hamilton (@TayThePrincesss) August 11, 2017

Is this #UberIceCream thing real because all I keep getting is this. pic.twitter.com/iYtXjDirdC — Fabiana Diaz (@fabzdiaz) August 11, 2017

To its credit, Uber did try to make it up to annoyed customers, asking them to message the company with their address so the company could send them a collectible cone. So it looks like some peoples’ hopes of free ice cream haven’t melted away just yet.

Uber did not respond to an Observer request for comment.