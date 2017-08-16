For $30,000, Experience The U.S. Open With a Penthouse and Private Jet

A private driver will take you to and from the U.S. Open every day.

JetSmarter and New York’s Dream Downtown Hotel are collaborating on a lavish U.S. Open experience.

The private jet app and the luxe Chelsea hotel are offering a special package for the tennis championships, but it’s not just about attending the matches. The “Luxury Player Package,” as they’ve labeled it, will cost you a hefty $30,000; but don’t worry, it comes with more than simply a seat to watch.

The experience starts with a spot on a private jet to travel to New York, where you’ll enjoy a three-night stay in the GuestHouse suite at the Dream—the duplex suite has its own rooftop with a Jacuzzi, as well as a personal butler and access to a private cabana at The Beach at Dream Downtown and complimentary hair appointments at IGK Salon, so you’ll be picture perfect for the Instagrammable time ahead.

Those who partake in this package also receive two VIP tickets to the tennis championships for each day of your stay, along with a personal driver that will transport you to and from the hotel to Arthur Ashe stadium every day.

“Every year we have people traveling from all over the world to stay with us during the U.S. Open. It’s an amazing tournament and major part of New York City culture. This partnership was designed as a reflection of that celebratory spirit, mainly for our guests that are looking to travel to the US open in an elevated way,” Rohit Anand, Dream Hotel Group’s Vice President of Brand Activation, told the Observer of the hotel’s partnership with the private jet app.

“JetSmarter is an amazing brand, which a lot of our guests already use independently, so when they approached us to collaborate it made total sense. We will continue to partner with like minded brands to create unique experiences for our guests,” he continued. “We’re expecting a lot of interest in this package from both locals and internationals.”

And while $30,000 for a three-day adventure may seem rather pricy, at least you’ll still be enjoying private jet perks even after the U.S. Open winner takes the trophy—the package comes with a 12-month JetSmarter Smart Level membership. In fact, that’s part of what Anand believes will make the experience so attractive. “Our GuestHouse suite is always in high demand on occasions like this,” Anand explained, “and with the year long JetSmarter membership up for grabs, the return on investment extends past the duration of the U.S. Open.”